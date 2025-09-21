Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams’ wise answer to beating Matt Eberflus

It felt like a normal Sunday for the Chicago Bears, watching Matt Eberflus lose in embarrassing fashion at Soldier Field. Eberflus’ defense had no answer for quarterback Caleb Williams in a 31-14 win for the Bears in Week 3.

Williams had arguably his best performance as a pro, throwing for 298 yards and four touchdowns against a battered Cowboys secondary. He had a new gadget helping him, as rookie Luther Burden III led the Bears in receiving with three catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

The Chicago Bears beat Matt Eberflus

Following the game, Williams was asked at his news conference how it felt to beat his former head coach. The second-year quarterback said it felt great, but he would have been happy with the offense’s performance on Sunday against any defense in the league.

“I don’t think it really necessarily matters who when you are able to have a game as effective as we were able to have on offense,” Williams said. “It feels great, to be honest, whether it was Matt or it was any other defensive coordinator, (Vikings defensive Coordinator Brian Flores) Flo or anybody else that we played or anybody else that we’re going to play.

“When you’re able to go out and score a bunch of points on offense, it’s fun because you put in so much hard work and you want to be able to go out there and execute the plays that are called. That’s what happened today.”

Williams now has 715 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception through the first three games of the season. Next week will present a different challenge for Williams, as the 1-2 Bears will travel to play the Las Vegas Raiders and defensive mind Pete Carroll.

For More Chicago Sports:

