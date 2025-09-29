Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams says he’s ‘born for’ final drive moments

The Chicago Bears offense wasn’t pretty for most of Sunday, but quarterback Caleb Williams pioneered a drive when the team needed it the most. An 11-play, 69-yard touchdown drive gave the Bears a 25-24 lead with 1:34 remaining in the fourth quarter.

A blocked field goal attempt by cornerback Josh Blackwell saved the day, allowing the Bears to go into their bye with a 2-2 record and a two-game winning streak.

Caleb Williams: I was born for this

Following the game, Williams told the media he believed he was “born” to execute in clutch moments.

“I think the belief, I think those moments we’re born for, that I’m born for,” Williams said. “I think being able to

portray the belief that, ‘Guys, this is all we got, it’s all we need. We’re not in a favorable position. We’re

down. It’s all 11 of us on the field, and we got to go do a job.’ The belief, the trust, the hard work that we

put in, those are the moments that you wish for. Those are moments that you dream about.”

Williams finished 22-of-37 passing for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The interception came off a pass that was batted and caught by defensive end Maxx Crosby. Williams credited Crosby for making his day hard and said the All-Pro pass rusher was the best player he had gone against in his career.

The Chicago Bears earned confidence

Williams believes the win on Sunday can be a tone setter for the Bears.

“It’s a confidence builder, it’s a culture builder for us,” Williams said. “Especially the type of game we had, a grimy

game. Being able to come together, and it builds a lot of confidence for us… I think we’re creating something special here and we got to keep going, something that we got to keep building on.”

The Bears have a bye this week before they play the Washington Commanders on “Monday Night Football” in Week 6. Last year’s contest against the Commanders coming off the bye was a turning point for Chicago, and the players in the Bears locker room will have to respond differently this season.

