REPORT: Chicago Bears ‘cheated’ the pre-draft process to get Caleb Williams ready to start

An NFL insider claims the Chicago Bears “subtly cheated” the NFL Pre-Draft process to get a rookie quarterback ready to start in Week 1, even as they were preparing to select Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick. The Bears made several moves to get the offense in top shape before a rookie quarterback was ready to take over from Justin Fields.

Caleb Williams has been named the Chicago Bears QB1

As previously discussed on CCS, head coach Matt Eberflus named Williams the starter for the 2024 season:

Here is what Eberflus said when asked about if there were any questions as to whether or not Caleb Williams will be the starter: “No conversation,” Eberflus said. “He’s the starter.” Eberflus went on to praise Williams as a person even more in the press conference. “I’ve said it before: you can really tell he’s comfortable in his own skin and he is who he is,” Eberflus said. “His personality starts. His light comes out from the inside. You can certainly feel that energy. He’s a 1-plus-1-equals-3 guy. He’s an enhancer. He’s a guy that brings out the best in people. You can certainly feel that in him within five minutes of meeting him.”

The Bears and Williams are set up for success

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated liked the Bears’ decision to name Williams the starting quarterback before the rookie conducted a single official practice in OTAs. Breer thinks each situation for a rookie quarterback is different; some should sit for a year, and others are ready to play in Week 1.

Because of Williams and Chicago’s strengths, Breer thinks Williams and the Bears are the perfect marriage for a rookie quarterback. Williams has creativity and enough improv ability to navigate his first season. The Bears boosted their receiver corps and added Pro Bowl running back D’Andre Swift this offseason to aid Williams’ development. The team also believes Williams can handle adversity on the field.

The Bears “cheated” the pre-draft process

According to Breer, those reasons were why the Bears gave Williams inside information before they officially drafted him:

And all of the above is why Chicago subtly cheated the process a bit in getting Williams ahead as it was assessing him as a prospect. Leading up to the draft and into the 30 visit, the Bears gave the 2022 Heisman winner the offensive terminology, the quarterbacking footwork and a little of the dropback game. The Bears’ offensive coaches also worked some with USC’s coaches from last year to find elements that crossed over. Of course, there will be adjustments for the quarterback. The biggest one will be from an operational standpoint, in that he won’t be getting signals from the sideline anymore or using a clap cadence. Another will be learning to play more from under center. But, for the most part, the Bears feel like they’re set up to give Williams a great chance to excel right away. Which is why there was no sense in waiting to throw him out there.

The Bears could have chosen to sign Williams before the draft. However, general manager Ryan Poles was willing to play the game to the NFL’s benefit during draft night, when he waited several minutes on the clock before officially announcing he was taking Williams.

However, there was no doubt the Bears would take Williams with the No. 1 pick. They went above and beyond what most teams do by setting him up as a leader before Day 1.

Now it’s up to Williams to be ready on the field in Week 1.

