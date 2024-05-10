Caleb Williams shows impressive wisdom for a rookie as he explains how he can improve heading into year one

Caleb Williams had his first official practice as a member of the Chicago Bears on Friday. This was the first time fans saw Williams throwing passes in a Bears helmet. Also, Williams was officially named the starting quarterback by coach Matt Eberflus.

Williams speaks to the press

After practice, Caleb Williams answered questions for local and national media. In this press conference, Williams continued to show everyone his well-trained professionalism.

The rookie knows how to talk, he is very aware, and confident, yet humble. He knows he hasn’t earned anything yet. Williams admitted he had things to work on. His primary focus for what he can improve on is his leadership skills.

“To be a great leader, you’ve got to learn how to follow first. So right now, I’m following all the vets, I’m following all the coaches,” Williams explained. “I’m listening, having both ears open and my mouth shut. When I get to the point, when I learn everything, when I learn the ways of how we do with the culture, the playbook and what the offensive line, receivers are all doing, running backs, tight ends and things like that, then you can start taking the lead, then you can start taking the helms of all of it and take the next steps.

These words from Caleb Williams paint a picture of a person who wants to do everything right. He is no stranger to the spotlight, he’s used to it at this point. Yet the rookie clearly understand that everything must be earned in the NFL.

Williams finished this segment on leadership with a great quote:

“For right now, though, I’m listening more than I’m speaking and talking, and I’m taking it one step at a time, being in the moment.”

Caleb Williams is being incredibly receptive to learning and more importantly, being coached. He has the talent and he has the right approach. The sky is the limit for the new Bears starting quarterback.

Caleb Williams full ten minute press conference can be watched via the tweet below:

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE