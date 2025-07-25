Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears offense still showing discouraging training camp signs

When Chicago Bears training camp opened up, the spotlight immediately turned to quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense. But so far, the Bears have failed to live up to expectations.

It’s important to note that there have only been three training camp practices. Head coach Ben Johnson is instilling a brand new dynamic scheme, which will take time to learn. Any struggles early on in camp shouldn’t immediate lead the franchise or fans to hit the panic button.

Still, the offense has struggled mightily to start camp. Friday’s session put those issues on full display, with numerous reporters in attendance detailing exactly how bad things got.

First two 11 on 11 sequences for first team offense not very good. Montez Sweat was in the backfield twice, once untouched as there was a breakdown on the line. Williams had to throw it away both times. Two completions to Zaccheaus. One PBU by Josh Blackwell on a short,… — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 25, 2025

11 on 11s again for 1st team 1st play – Incomplete to Cole Kmet on the left side. 2nd play – Incomplete quick dump off checkdown right to Swift. 3rd play – Rollout left, Caleb throws back across his body complete to an open Zaccheaus. 4th play – Pass batted down by Blackwell — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) July 25, 2025

3rd practice of #Bears camp has wrapped up. It was a rough day for the 1st team offense, especially in red zone drills. Got a glimpse at some dime packages from DC Dennis Allen. Lot of situational work. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 25, 2025

Williams did throw two touchdown passes during team drills, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Finding Rome Odunze, it’s clear that the two former top 10 pick’s chemistry is growing. Still, Johnson will want to see more efficiency from his offense next time they take the field.

“Caleb Williams and the first teamers turn around a rough 7/7 red zone period with back to back completions to Odunze and Zaccheaus in 11/11,” Cronin wrote. “Lots of sticky coverage from Bears DBs near goal line.”

Caleb Williams and the first teamers turn around a rough 7/7 red zone period with back to back completions to Odunze and Zaccheaus in 11/11. Lots of sticky coverage from Bears DBs near goal line. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 25, 2025

Chicago Bears not hitting Caleb Williams panic button

Of course, Williams immediately shining in Johnson’s offense would quell all of the negativity coming out of camp. However, that’d mean there isn’t much room for improvement. Now, Johnson is at least seeing tangible evidence of the issues and can address them directly.

For all the hype Chicago received over the offseason, the franchise is still putting all the pieces together. The Bears have new-look offensive line, but they must learn to play together. Johnson is figuring out the passing attack hierarchy, but he hasn’t had second-round rookie Luther Burden at his disposal. The head coach is still figuring out what works and what doesn’t in the Windy City.

Perhaps most importantly, pads still haven’t come on yet. Once the Bears are in live action, it’ll be clear to see where they stand. If the struggles continue to live speed with their full offense, then things could get a bit worrisome. But for now, the Bears are still in the early days of training camp.

When Chicago practices next, everyone in attendance will be watching to see if Williams and company improve on their performance. As quickly as fans and analysts reacted to the Bears’ struggles, a dominant performance from the offense would silence those doubters quickly.

