Caleb Williams gets another vote of confidence from a fan favorite former Bear

Caleb Williams has been the subject of many unsubstantiated claims about his character. These claims were at their height before the 2024 NFL draft but can still be found circling social media today. Williams has shown his professionalism and desire to win every day since joining the Bears. And if that wasn’t enough, iconic former Bears running back Matt Forte praised Williams.

Everyone who meets Caleb Williams has nothing but good things to say

Forte spoke with Chicago native Kay Adams, the Up & Adams show host on Wednesday. Adams asked Forte what he thought of Caleb Williams after getting to spend some time with the rookie quarterback.

What stood out to me is that he is a good kid. You can see deep down inside that he cares, he wants to win. it’s not a prideful thing where he is coming in like yeah I’m the number one pick and everyone is supposed to love me. It’s more like he wants to prove himself, and I think that goes a long way especially in todays social media culture where a lot of kids are coming in and they are already making money, they are making millions in college which could give you a sense of pride. For him to have a lot of humility to him

The clip of Matt Forte talking about his interaction with Caleb Williams can be watched below.

The end of the “Hollywood” narrative

At this point the idea that Caleb Williams is too “Hollywood” for the NFL has been put to rest. Listening to interviews with Williams past and present teammates paints a very different picture.

Williams is portrayed by his peers as a true professional. He is someone who is always striving to be the best he can be. And Williams himself said that he was focused on listening more and talking less at rookie mini camp. His coaches have echoed that sentiment. Matt Eberflus mentioned Williams was eager to learn and shared mutual goals with the coaching staff.

Williams wants to learn everything he can, he really wants to be successful, it isn’t an act.

Caleb Williams continues to show that he is all-in. His mind is fully focused on being the best quarterback and teammate he can be. Yet, he continues to receive reticule and false claims about his character. That’s the nature of being the number one overall pick. He will be endlessly doubted until he can finally silence the noise with his play.

The attacks on Williams character hold no water. Matt Forte showed that talking to Williams gives a great perspective on who he really is. Actions speak louder than words, and so far, his actions have been all work. If Williams comes out of the gate slinging the football for big yards and touchdowns, he will quickly have more fans than haters.

