Chicago Bears rookie minicamp is officially underway. Caleb Williams has officially made his first throws in a Bears helmet. He was also named QB 1 by head coach Matt Eberflus on day one of the minicamp.

Minicamp may have just started, but that doesn’t mean Williams hasn’t been working. Caleb Williams has been spending time with his personal QB coach Will Hewlett. when he isn’t at the Bears practice facility, Williams is with Hewlett.

Matt Eberflus called Hewlett, “elite at what he does.” Hewlett has been a quarterback coach for over 13 years. He has worked with college and professional quarterbacks.

ESPN reports Caleb Williams has already been familiarizing himself with Chicago Bears offensive concepts

A new report from ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reveals that Caleb Williams has been working on the Chicago Bears new offense since he was drafted.

Caleb Williams has been working with his personal QBs coach, Will Hewlett, on the fundamentals of the Bears offense ahead of rookie minicamp. Eberflus called Hewitt "elite at what he does" and said one of the benchmarks for Williams the next month or so is having the "full… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) May 10, 2024

Caleb Williams has already been hard at work familiarizing himself with the Bears offense. By the time September rolls around, Williams should have a good understanding of the Bears offensive concepts.

This is also good on the Bears part. This information provided by Cronin shows the Bears have a plan for Williams. Unlike with Justin Fields, it appears the Bears have a plan.

The Bears have a goal for Williams to achieve in his first month with the team. That is a small but significant step to preparing him for the season. This also allows the team to iron out any unforeseen wrinkles in the new Shane Waldron offense. Before the draft, the Bears QB situation wasn’t set in stone. But now that it is, Waldron’s offense can settle and fully form around Caleb Williams.

This early work is essential to the Bears success with Caleb Williams. If this process goes smoothly and Williams learns fast, the growing pains may be limited.

This time around, the Chicago Bears seem to be pulling out all the stops for their rookie QB. A solid plan for preparing Williams, and a revamped offense featuring reliable veterans and talented rookies. Those are two major factors in a young quarterbacks success.

Things are looking bright for Caleb Williams and the Bears. This is the best situation a Bears QB has ever walked into, on paper. Will it translate to the gridiron? Only time can answer that question.

The Bears have not yet announced dates for their full training camp involving the whole team. For reference, last year training camp was from July 23 to August 14. Look for 2024 training camp to be held in a similar time window. Training camp will provide fans the first glimpses of Caleb Williams throwing passes to Keenan Allen and Cole Kmet.

