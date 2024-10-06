Caleb Williams makes Chicago Bears history in win over Panthers

It was a slow start to the season for the Chicago Bears offense under quarterback Caleb Williams. But in Week 5, the rookie took a big step forward in his development.

Williams was fantastic in Chicago’s big win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, adding some more injury to insult as he was a player the Bears took in that big trade with the Panthers back in 2023. The rookie threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns in the big win.

It was the second time he’s thrown for over 300 yards in his short career, a rarity for the Bears franchise which has struggled at the position for decades. And by doing so, he set a franchise mark.

Brendan Sugrue of Bears Wire tweeted out a fact about Williams, saying he is the first rookie quarterback in Bears to have multiple games of 300 passing yards or more in the modern era.

Caleb Williams is the first Bears rookie quarterback to have multiple games with 300 passing yards in the modern era. He's played 5 games. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) October 6, 2024

As Sugrue notes, he’s done it in five games which is even more impressive.

Sunday’s game was something that Bears fans had hoped to see. After some slugglish starts earlier this season, Caleb Williams is getting better and better as the year goes on. The Bears are 3-2 going into next week and if Williams continues to play at a high level, we will finally see that hype that was around the time all offseason.

Caleb Williams is starting to get into a groove

It took a few weeks but rookie quarterback Caleb William is getting into his groove and looks a lot more comfortable. It helps that the offensive line is better, the run game is finally going and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is figuring it out as well.

Williams sees that this offense is getting better and better as the weeks have gone on, continuing to grow as a team.

“I think the most important thing is understanding – I’ve talked about it multiple times – understanding what the team needs and taking what the defense gives you,” Williams said. “I think today we did that. I think today overall us, the offense, I think we did a tremendous job of we needed the big runs, when we needed the screens, when we needed the explosive plays whether it was after turnovers or three-and-outs or the defense holding them to this and that and us getting back on the offense and playing well together, I think that’s definitely how we want to play. Definitely what we envisioned as an offense and as a team. We’ve got to keep doing it.”

The next task for the Bears is to keep this momentum going and build on it. If Williams plays this well moving forward, the Bears could be a surprise team later in the season. Getting a run game is also key for Williams and this offense.

“That’s always something that we’ll always need to be able to throw the football, to be able to move the ball and things like that is that run game, and following those guys up front is what we’re gonna keep doing. Everything starts with them,” Caleb Williams said. “Everything’s gonna end with them. I tell them that big moments – four-minute drives or two minutes – it’s all on y’all. It’s nothing to do with the special guys – the wide receivers, the running backs. It’s always the offensive line.

They’re the biggest part of the offense. I think today and these past couple weeks, just building off of everything whether it was a loss or a win, we need to keep building, keep progressing. They did a great job today. I told them that at the end of the game, that they did a great job in protection, the run game and all of that. It always starts with them and ends with them.”

The Bears area heading to London to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6.

