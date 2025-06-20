Caleb Williams predicted to shatter Chicago Bears history under Ben Johnson

Head coach Ben Johnson’s arrival to the Chicago Bears has placed lofty expectations on quarterback Caleb Williams’ shoulders. But if Williams is able to reach his No. 1 pick ceiling, he’ll have an opportunity to set new Bears history.

For all the hype over the Windy City, Chicago is coming off of a miserable offensive season. The Bears finished their 2024 campaign ranked dead last in total offense, averaging just 284.6 yards per game. Still, Johnson decided to take on the Chicago challenge largely due to the presence of Williams.

No quarterback in Bears history has ever crossed the 4,000 yard threshold. However, Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com predicts that not only will Williams throw for 4,500 yards, but that he’ll had 35 touchdown passes. No Chicago quarterback has ever had more than 29.

“There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding the Bears’ second-year quarterback and his ability to make good on all the promise that made him the top pick in the 2024 draft,” Chadiha wrote. “One thing that shouldn’t be doubted is whether he’ll become the first Chicago signal-caller to throw for 4,000 yards in a season. Williams won’t just reach that barrier; he’ll blow it away, especially when considering all the advantages he has working for him now.”

“The Bears hired the best offensive mind available to be their head coach in Ben Johnson. They’ve rebuilt the offensive line, drafted more pass catchers (tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III) and filled more holes on the defense,” he continued. “Williams threw for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns last season when he was running for his life and trying too hard to extend plays. Better coaching and an improved supporting cast will make life much easier for him, and the numbers will bear that out.”

Caleb Williams poised for breakout season

Williams set a pair of Bears rookie records in passing yards (3,541) and touchdowns (20). However, he was supremely overshadowed by No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, who won Rookie of the Year. Heading into his sophomore season, Williams must prove why he was the top overall selection.

Going in his favor is the work Chicago put in during the offseason. After allowing a league-high 68 sacks in 2024, the Bears traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson while signing center Drew Dalman in free agency. All three players give Williams a much more formidable blocking front.

While the Bears running back situation is still being figured out, they’re now loaded with pass catchers. DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Luther Burden make a terrifying trio for Chicago’s opponents. Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet will have a chance to be the best tight end duo in the league.

Ultimately though, it’ll be up to Williams. If he takes a leap forward under Johnson, the Bears will be on the right track. But continued struggles will keep Chicago in the NFC North cellar.

Ben Johnson gives Chicago Bears massive boost

Leading the charge of a potential Williams revival is the fact Johnson is now head coach. The quarterback saw Matt Eberflus become the first Bears head coach fired midseason in franchise history as a rookie. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was fired previously. Williams didn’t have an opportunity to find his ground as a rookie.

Now, he has Johnson. One of the most coveted coaches in the market, Johnson ultimately chose the Bears. He has been emphatic about building Chicago back up and working with Williams. The quarterback now has a coach and a mentor he can build the roots of his NFL career off of.

Having that coach also be one of the brightest offensive minds in the league will only help. In Johnson’s final year with the Detroit Lions, the franchise ranked second in total offense, averaging 409.5 yards per game. Quarterback Jared Goff finished second in passing yards (4,629) and fourth in passing touchdowns (37). Both would far and away be Bears franchise records.

Williams has the potential to put together a truly historic season in 2025. If Johnson has anything to do with it, the Bears should be prepared to see numerous records shattered.

