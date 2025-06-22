Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams responds to ‘choice words’ from Ben Johnson

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson held “intense” practices this spring, per multiple media members who attended OTAs. Veterans like DJ Moore were called out for body language, and Cole Kmet for lining up incorrectly.

Johnson wants his players to pay attention to small details. No player has more small details to memorize than second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft must remember every word for the huddle, every nuance of the pre-snap cadence, and must deliver the ball in a timely manner to the right spot for his receivers.

While Williams was expected to have a learning curve in Year 2, Johnson didn’t take it easy on the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams loves the new coaching staff

Per video posted by Ryan Garcia of Empire Sports Media, Williams said on Friday that having Johnson coach him was “great,” but that the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator can be “tough” during practices, using “choice words” each day.

“Ben Johnson is great, and it’s not just Ben Johnson,” Williams said. “We have a young staff slash old staff, and we have a bunch of experience, bunch of new energy provided by the coaches and players. It’s been awesome. Ben Johnson uses some choice words every day toward me. He’s tough, and I love him. He’s awesome. It’s great being around him.

“We hang out in his office, and we just have lunch sometimes, things like that. We’re building this bond and relationship to be able to last a while. I know Bears fans, it’s year after year typically, or every other year, where coaches and quarterbacks specifically are in and out, and our goal is to be here for a while.”

Ben Johnson is a nice change of pace

Johnson’s coaching style is a nice contrast to former Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who was accused of not coaching up Williams enough as a rookie. Multiple veterans and Williams asked Waldron to be harder on the quarterback in practice, but their concerns went unanswered until Waldron was fired midseason.

Williams appears to be coachable, and his response to Johnson’s coaching style shows he has a great attitude about learning from a new staff in his second year in the league. Hopefully, Johnson and his staff can use those “choice words” to get Williams to become a 4,000-yard passer in 2025.

