Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams has ‘concerning’ issue at minicamp: Report

By multiple accounts, Wednesday’s practice was one of the smoother workouts a Chicago Bears offense has had during OTAs in recent history. Quarterback Caleb Williams was credited for leading the offense 90+ yards down the field in 58 seconds to score a touchdown in a two-minute drill.

But even head coach Ben Johnson added an asterisk to the offensive effort in his press conference after practice at Halas Hall, noting that “there might have been some sacks” Williams took on the drive.

Caleb Williams isn’t consistently accurate

Beat reporters noted a few other asterisks, including a couple of interceptions that safety Jonathan Owens should have made on the second-year quarterback during the two-minute drill.

Per Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears, one of the near-interceptions came on a deep ball that was well out of reach for second-year wide receiver Rome Odunze. Hoge called accuracy a “concerning” issue that has been ongoing for Williams this season.

“I mean, there was one concerning moment in the successful two-minute drill, and that was when Caleb actually overthrew, kind of air mailed Rome Odunze over the middle of the field, and he was open, and Jonathan Owens actually probably should have made, what would not have been the easiest interception of all time, but he didn’t make the play.

“And then later on, the deep ball accuracy continues to be a little bit of a concern.”

Hoge noted that Williams’ footwork was better, as was his pre-snap routine. The Bears didn’t have to re-huddle for the first time that the media has been available to watch practices at OTAs. But Williams still needs to improve at getting the ball out quicker and accurately before Week 1.

Accuracy was the theme of the day.

The Chicago Bears quarterback room has a lot to work on

Per Hoge and Mark Carman, backup quarterback Tyson Bagent “bounced” a throw to third-year receiver Tyler Scott, something that happened in voluntary minicamp. Bagent and Williams are missing throws by wide margins. The most accurate quarterback on the roster is Case Keenum, who is throwing with a weak velocity.

Hoge asked Johnson how he and the staff plan to help Williams fix his accuracy issue. Johnson said that repetition is the key.

Williams will get plenty more repeats next month and in August during training camp.

