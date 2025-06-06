Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams has found connection with 1 WR

The Chicago Bears drafted tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 9 pick and wide receiver Luther Burden III with the No. 39 pick to give Caleb Williams plenty of targets in his second season. Burden (soft tissue) and Loveland (shoulder) did practice with Williams this spring as they recoever from injuries.

The extra reps Williams had with DJ Moore could pay dividends in the fall. Moore recorded 1,364 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in Justin Fields’ final season with the team in 2023. Moore’s stats crashed in 2024 when he earned 966 yards and six touchdowns, just the second time he was held under 1,000 yards since 2019.

DJ Moore and Caleb Williams are on the same page

Per Mark Carman of CHGO Bears, the connection between Moore and Williams was “growing” and “obvious” during the spring.

“When (Williams) is in trouble, he’s been going to DJ and, he loves rolling out, he loves rolling to his right,” Carman said. “He made a beautiful throw rolling to his right today. He also made a great throw to his left too. But DJ is going to be getting in the football all the time.

“That’s not any big news, but I think the connection just looks a whole lot better.”

The Chicago Bears need this connection to work

Williams and Moore didn’t seem to have a strong connection in 2024. Moore was frustrated with the rookie quarterback at times. Head coach Ben Johnson talked to Moore about his body language this spring, and it appears Williams and Moore have been in a better place since.

Moore was the offense in 2023. While the Bears don’t need him to be the only feature on the offense, giving Williams a security blanket like Moore can help the offense stay dangerous as the second-year quarterback adjusts to league defenses.

