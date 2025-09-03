Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will open the season this Monday night against NFC North rival the Minnesota Vikings. The second-year quarterback has a much-improved team and coaching staff around him to begin the season. However, Williams still will have a very tough test. Minnesota’s defense, run by Brian Flores, is one of the top defenses in the league. Flores is known to run a very aggressive, very blitz-heavy defense.

In Wednesday’s press conference, the Bears’ quarterback held no punches when discussing the challenge of facing the Vikings defense.

According to Zack Pearson of Bear Report, Williams discussed the aggressiveness of Minnesota’s defense. Williams mentioned how the Vikings “load up the box and want as many rushers rushing at the QB”

“They blitz more than any other team on any down. They load up the box. They want as many rushers rushing at the QB. As many 1 on 1’s as they can get.”

"They blitz more than any other team on any down. They load up the box. They want as many rushers rushing at the QB. As many 1 on 1's as they can get." – Caleb Williams on Brian Flores' defense. He also praised veteran Harrison Smith. #Vikings #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) September 3, 2025

The Chicago Bears offensive line must protect Caleb Williams in order to beat the Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have some solid pass rushers that could make it very hard for Williams on Monday night. Flores will definitely find ways for Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Greenard to get to the quarterback fast. With an improved offensive line, the Bears must do a good job at protecting their quarterback for the offense to succeed.

The Bears added Drew Dalman, Joe Thuney, and Jonah Jackson to the offensive line to hopefully help the quarterback. The only two starters from the 2024 offensive line that remain are Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright. Head coach Ben Johnson confirmed that Jones will indeed be the starting left tackle for Week 1.

If Williams can get a clean pocket, he will be able to make big plays to help the Bears potentially start the season at 1-0.

Ryan Poles has struggled significantly to address the defensive end pass-rusher position Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE