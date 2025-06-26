Caleb Williams continues to deal with unfair criticism and disrespect going into his second year as the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears. The young quarterback demonstrated on multiple occasions during the 2024 season that he possesses the skills necessary to become a star quarterback in the NFL.

However, Williams still deals with very harsh comparisons and disrespect. This trend has now continued with a new projection from Pro Football Focus.

John Kosko of Pro Football Focus gave a projection on the floor and ceiling for all second-year NFL quarterbacks. The projected ceiling and floor for Caleb Williams will likely leave Bears fans unhappy.

Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams gets brutally disrespected yet again

Kosko predicted that the projected ceiling for the Bears quarterback is none other than Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. For Williams’ floor, Kosko predicted that the second-year quarterback has a chance at becoming a bust. This is such a horrible prediction that will leave many Bears fans cringing.

Kosko had this to say about the Bears’ starting quarterback:

“Williams entered the NFL with a tremendous amount of hype, only to disappoint as a rookie. Especially when compared to the rest of the class, Williams’ season was, at best, underwhelming. He flashed big-play potential and incredible arm talent, but he struggled with accuracy and took on pressure and sacks far too often. His 63.5 PFF passing grade was the worst of the five first-round quarterbacks who saw action in 2024, as were his 54.7% accurate rate, 23.2% uncatchable-pass rate and 26.1% pressure-to-sack rate. All of the issues we saw in his final season of college football showed up in his rookie campaign.”

While his accuracy was an issue, it is unfair to blame Williams for taking on pressure and sacks in the 2024 season. The offensive line was absolutely abysmal in 2024, and the previous coaching regime set Williams up to fail during his rookie season.

Caleb Williams has all the tools to succeed in 2025

The Chicago Bears quarterback has a perfect opportunity to redeem himself and prove the doubters wrong during the 2025 season. The Bears finally have a dynamic play caller in head coach Ben Johnson. Johnson will be able to use Williams’ strengths to build the offense in the best way possible. The offense will be tailored around Williams’ playmaking abilities and his great arm strength.

The Bears put Williams in a perfect situation for this season. With a heavily remodeled offensive line and multiple weapons at both receiver and tight end, Williams has a clear shot to become the first 4,000-yard passer in franchise history.

Williams’ ceiling should be much higher than a divisional rival quarterback. The second-year quarterback is in a prime position to prove himself in 2025.

Cleveland Browns’ latest roster decision gives Chicago Bears another pass rush target Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE