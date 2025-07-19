Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams made clear statement at Halas Hall on Saturday

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams continued on Saturday what he did in June when he participated in voluntary minicamp meant for rookies. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft is sending a clear message that he’s ready to focus on his second season in the league and learn from new head coach Ben Johnson.

Saturday was the scheduled reporting day for rookies. On Friday, Luther Burden III signed his rookie deal, becoming the final rookie to sign his deal with the Bears before training camp.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams showed up to camp early

As a second-year player, Williams didn’t need to show up to training camp until July 22. However, he was spotted reporting to camp three days early, showing his dedication as a leader to helping Chicago succeed in the upcoming season.

“Bears rookies are due today at Halas Hall,” posted Chris Emma of 670 The Score on X. “Caleb Williams reported early for the start of his second training camp.”

Bears rookies are due today at Halas Hall. Caleb Williams reported early for the start of his second training camp. pic.twitter.com/smiRfr1iyD — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) July 19, 2025

Ben Johnson wants to spend time with Williams before Week 1

By showing up to camp before he was required to, Williams is demonstrating to the coaching staff and his teammates that he was the right player for general manager Ryan Poles to select with the first pick in last year’s draft.

Williams didn’t have a bad season by most rookies’ standards in 2024. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

After starting 4-2 before the bye week, the Bears finished the season with a 5-12 record, prompting a change in their coaching staff. During OTAs this spring, Though, he didn’t have the success that the No. 2 pick in the draft, Jayden Daniels, had with the Washington Commanders when he won Rookie of the Year.

Johnson said it was important that he and Williams get on the same page before the season, and that can only come to fruition by spending a lot of time together.

Williams did his part on Saturday by showing up early.

