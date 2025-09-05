Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams called ‘evil’ by ex-staffers, allegedly has a learning disability

Former Chicago Bears coaches and staffers didn’t hold back on Caleb Williams and his turbulent rookie year in an explosive report by Tyler Dunne of Go Long. The Bears quarterback was accused of taking an “evil” action and of having a learning disability.

Per Dunne, multiple sources told him that they believe Williams has dyslexia and that general manager Ryan Poles was aware of his condition before the 2024 draft but did not relay that information to the coaching staff before the 2024 regular season.

Does Caleb Williams have a learning disability?

“That early, coaches could sense that he’d struggle with basic huddle calls and forget to motion players,” Dunne wrote. “And it wasn’t until later — right around that second-to-last game of the season — that coaches say they learned their quarterback had a learning disability.

“Multiple Bears sources tell Go Long they’ve seen evidence that Williams has dyslexia. They also believe that the GM, who has access to everything, was well aware of this condition before the Bears made the quarterback their first overall pick.”

Those coaches believe the alleged condition was one of the root causes of Williams’ inability to read plays off his wristband and get players lined up correctly. It’s unclear if HIPAA laws played a role in the Bears hiding the disability from staffers. It’s worth noting that Williams chose not to participate in the medical part of the NFL combine, where he’d have to give his information to all 32 teams.

Ex-Chicago Bears coach: Williams’ quote was “evil”

Williams made headlines for his quote in Seth Wickersham’s upcoming book, “American Kings”, where the quarterback told his father Carl Williams that he wasn’t getting help from the coaching staff on film studies. A former coach called the quote “evil” by Williams. Former head coach Matt Eberflus refuted Williams’ version of events.

The breakup with Eberflus’ staff was ugly, as offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and Eberflus were fired during the season. Williams’ comments in the book sparked a powder keg that resulted in the bitterness fed to Go Long in a harsh indictment of the young quarterback.

One could easily chalk up the nastiness in Dunne’s report as angry coaches looking to defend Waldron, Eberflus, and Thomas Brown. But the sheer number of different sources, including players who were quoted, points to an issue that Williams needs to address in the upcoming season.

