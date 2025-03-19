Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams catches fish amid great aquatic controversy in Chicago

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams chose an interesting week to go fishing.

Chicago media has been swimming in controversy around aquatic life this week after a report came out that radio host Dan Bernstein would not appear on 670 The Score this week after being lured into a heated discussion with someone on X.

Via the Chicago Sun-Times:

The Score’s Dan Bernstein won’t appear on his midday show this week after an ugly exchange Friday on X that led to his removal from the board of directors of charity Camp One Step. Midday show co-host Marshall Harris said on the air Monday that Bernstein has the week off. Leila Rahimi filled in Monday. The Score, parent company Audacy and Bernstein haven’t replied to requests for comment.

The controversy started when Bernstein posted a photo of him on X holding a northern pike with a caption that read, “This was a helluva fight.”

Trolls lurking around X responded on social media, accusing the legendary sports media host of killing the fish. Bernstein claimed to have released the fish, and it was able to swim away “like a torpedo.”

@GregMessenger started rocking the boat with Bernstein a little bit.

I thought radio hosts in Ohio were nuts. @dan_bernstein in Chicago escalates this fight over…. a fish 😂 pic.twitter.com/uV0noxoY6f — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 14, 2025

Bernstein got hooked into the conversation, and eventually threatened to dox @GregMessenger before asking him, “Want your kids involved?”

The posts have since been deleted, but screenshots were caught and have been circulating on X.

The exchange prompted Camp One Step to remove Bernstein from the board of directors. Fellow Chicago legendary broadcaster Dan McNeil posted his frustrations at COS’s decision to remove Bernstein from the board, as he’s been successful in raising a lot of money for the charity.

(Let’s hope children with cancer aren’t punished over what’s quickly becoming a whale of a tale.)

This vexes me. Camp One Step became a recognizable brand among sports radio consumers because of Dan Bernstein. They bail on him after a short, churlish exchange with an ill-informed antagonist? Some loyalty. Kudos to Dan for his commitment to this charity — for years. https://t.co/phiacqoX4p — Dan McNeil (@DannyMacShow) March 17, 2025

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams caught a fish too

While many trolls on X continue jigging around 670 The Score posts this week, demanding Bernstein be removed from his job, the Bears second-year quarterback decided to post a photo of him with a fish and rod via his Instagram story.

The picture is accompanied by the song “Under the Sea” by Samuel E. Wright (Disney.)

The fish seems rather small, so one hopes he put it back in the water. (However, it is a little off-putting not to see any water in the picture.)

If Williams receives any negative comments for his sportsmanship or conservation awareness online, here’s hoping he doesn’t take the bait.

