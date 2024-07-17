REPORT: Chicago Bears waited to sign Caleb Williams amid wild disagreement

On Tuesday afternoon, Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network reported that Caleb Williams had signed his rookie contract with the Chicago Bears. However, NFL insider Mike Florio with NBC Sports claims Williams has not signed his contract. He also claims part of the holdup was a dispute Williams had with the Bears.

Rome Odunze signed on Tuesday

The Bears waited until the start of training camp on Tuesday to sign receiver Rome Odunze, the No. 9 pick in the draft. Hours after reports surfaced that the Bears signed Odunze, Rapoport announced that Williams signed with the Bears. It was rumored that the Bears waited until Tuesday to finalize the signing so HBO‘s “Hard Knocks” could witness the moment.

That would be too simple for the Bears.

While the Bears promoted a picture on social media Tuesday of Odunze signing his deal and calling the move “official,” no such post has since occurred for Williams. Williams is negotiating with the Bears without an NFLPA agent, and it’s unclear if he or his lawyers are handling his talks with the front office.

The Chicago Bears reportedly have not signed Caleb Williams

According to Florio, Williams has not officially signed his contract. Florio is reporting Williams’ “team” wants the Bears to agree not to use the franchise tag on him. The Bears did not agree to those terms. The Bears and Williams are going over the final language of the contract, presumably with no clause prohibiting a franchise tag.

interesting update from @ProFootballTalk on the @670TheScore: Florio said that Caleb's team asked the Bears to agree to not use the franchise tag on him (they did not agree) and that as of now, he has not signed, but contract is in hand and they are going over final language. — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) July 17, 2024

This will make for some exciting television in August on HBO.

