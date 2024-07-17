Trending
Bears

REPORT: Chicago Bears waited to sign Caleb Williams amid wild disagreement

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams
May 10, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during a press conference before Chicago Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday afternoon, Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network reported that Caleb Williams had signed his rookie contract with the Chicago Bears. However, NFL insider Mike Florio with NBC Sports claims Williams has not signed his contract. He also claims part of the holdup was a dispute Williams had with the Bears.

(Update) Bears announce Williams signed on Wednesday afternoon

Rome Odunze signed on Tuesday

NFL: Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp
May 10, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) runs drills during Chicago Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears waited until the start of training camp on Tuesday to sign receiver Rome Odunze, the No. 9 pick in the draft. Hours after reports surfaced that the Bears signed Odunze, Rapoport announced that Williams signed with the Bears. It was rumored that the Bears waited until Tuesday to finalize the signing so HBO‘s “Hard Knocks” could witness the moment.

That would be too simple for the Bears.

While the Bears promoted a picture on social media Tuesday of Odunze signing his deal and calling the move “official,” no such post has since occurred for Williams. Williams is negotiating with the Bears without an NFLPA agent, and it’s unclear if he or his lawyers are handling his talks with the front office.

The Chicago Bears reportedly have not signed Caleb Williams

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox
May 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams smiles as he attends a game between the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

 

According to Florio, Williams has not officially signed his contract. Florio is reporting Williams’ “team” wants the Bears to agree not to use the franchise tag on him. The Bears did not agree to those terms. The Bears and Williams are going over the final language of the contract, presumably with no clause prohibiting a franchise tag.

 

This will make for some exciting television in August on HBO.

Related: Details of Williams’ contract

NFL: Chicago Bears OTA
May 31, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs on the field during organized team activities at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

