The Bears have revealed Caleb Williams’ new number

The Caleb Williams era in Chicago has begun. The Bears selected Williams with the No.1 overall pick.

Receiver Keenan Allen will wear 13. So Williams will need a different number.

There were rumblings about this happening before the draft. Pre-draft Williams was asked about wearing the number 13 in Chicago. He said that wearing number 13 would be tough for him, since there is a 13 year NFL vet on the roster. One he said is a future Hall-of-Famer.

Caleb Williams on potentially wearing No. 13: “If it’s the Bears, I don’t know there’s a 13-year Hall of Fame vet there. So that’s might be tough.” pic.twitter.com/EGm0nnJIEG — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) April 25, 2024

Pre-draft Caleb Williams was thinking about his teammates first. He seems to have a team centric mindset, which should help him greatly in the NFL.

Williams new jersey number

On X (formerly Twitter), the Chicago Bears announced that quarterback Caleb Williams will wear number 18.

Ladies and gentlemen… 1️⃣8️⃣ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 26, 2024

History of number 18 in Chicago

The last quarterback to wear number 18 for the Chicago Bears was Kyle Orton, The number has been worn 26 times in Bears history according to ProFootballReference.com.

18 was most recently worn in 2023 by tight end Robert Tonyan.

Number 18 Williams jerseys are currently not available, only the first-round pick jersey featuring the number one.

