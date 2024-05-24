Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams laughs off criticisms of his disastrous practice

Caleb Williams knows Chicago Bears fans are following his every move during the offseason as they gauge what to expect from their latest franchise quarterback. Williams recently responded to the backlash he received on social media following a disastrous practice on Thursday.

The Chicago Bears offense was a mess on Thursday

Williams completed only three passes during the 7-on-7 drill. He completed less than 50 percent of his throws during team drills, with most of his completions coming on the flat. Worse, he and the Bears’ offense were out of sync pre-snap. The Bears had difficulty lining up and could not get the snap off multiple times.

In Williams’s defense, he was missing starters Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen, Darnell Wright, and Nate Davis for the voluntary practice. However, Williams and the Bears should understand the playbook enough to line up correctly.

Caleb Williams laughs off criticisms of his Day 3 practice

Williams responded to a joke post by NFC North News on the Bears’ offensive struggles:

BREAKING: #Bears QB Caleb Williams has been benched during Chicago’s OTA’s after throwing 7 consecutive interceptions. Rookie Caleb Williams has had a rough start at OTA’s after throwing multiple interceptions and not competing a SINGLE pass in 7v7 drills. Coaches think Williams has been to reliant with his scrambling in scrimmages and have told him directly, “Stop playing like our last quarterback, play your game.”

Williams didn’t throw seven consecutive interceptions, although he had several incompletions that were almost intercepted over the middle of the field. The coach’s quote was made up. However, after the practice, numerous comparisons were made to how Justin Fields led the team during previous OTAs.

Williams responded to the post brought to his attention by Candace Son:

“😂😂,” Williams posted.

😂😂 — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) May 24, 2024

Williams doesn’t seem phased by having one bad day at his new job. He shouldn’t, as Williams has a few months before the regular season starts. However, he will have to improve his game big time before September. Bears fans won’t be as understanding in the comments this fall if the team doesn’t win games.

