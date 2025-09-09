Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams made odd comment about leadership after loss

The Chicago Bears were in desperate need of leadership in the second half when the game flipped from a 17-6 lead to a Minnesota Vikings 20-17 advantage with 9:46 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game.

Unfortunately, there was none to be found for the Bears offense, which would punt five plays later before the Vikings would score another touchdown.

Caleb Williams: The Chicago Bears didn’t need a leader

Following the game, Williams was asked by reporters if anyone on the team was willing to step up to be a leader. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft didn’t see the situation that way, arguing that everyone on the Bears needed to step up rather than rally around a captain.

“In those moments, it doesn’t necessarily come down to somebody doing anything outstanding,” Williams said. “It doesn’t come down to anybody doing anything out of character or anything like that. It comes down to being able to go out there and be together, all 11 on the field doing our job at one time.”

That philosophy didn’t work, and the second-year quarterback needs to work on being a leader on the sideline and on the field before Chicago plays the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Williams and the Bears have plenty to learn after their 27-24 loss to the Vikings in front of 58,742 fans at Soldier Field. The former USC standout finished 21-of-35 passing for 210 yards, and one touchdown. He added 58 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Williams looked strong in the game’s opening and penultimate drive. But he went cold for the rest of the game. Leadership skills were notably and admittedly nonexistent from the team captain, leading to an unfortunate loss in Week 1.

