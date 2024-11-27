The Chicago Bears will look to break their five-game losing streak on a national stage when they head to Detroit to face the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Although the Lions and the Cowboys are the traditional host teams on turkey day, the Bears have the third most appearances on the holiday, more than any other NFL team. With the whole country expected to be watching, Chicago’s rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams, could possible in a position to have his first significant win for the Bears, which would make him a national star and Thanksgiving legend.

Caleb Williams could have a rookie defining moment on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions

Since being drafted by the Bears with the first overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams has had wild rookie campaign that has featured his original offensive coordinator being fired, despite the rookie recording three 300-yard passing performances in his first ten starts. Williams has put Chicago in a position to potentially win their last two games, but the rest of the team has felt short, resulting in the current five-game losing streak. The most unfortunate aspect of the five-game losing streak has been that the rookie quarterback has given the Bears a chance to either win or tie the game on the final drive of three losses that were decided by one score.

The hardest loss was the first loss to the Washington Commanders, who beat the Bears on a Hail Mary touchdown at the end of regulation by a score of 18-15. The Commanders’ rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, was praised by the national media for outperforming Williams in the contest. What was overlooked in the loss to the Commanders was Caleb William’s fourth quarter performance leading the offense on what should have been a game-winning drive with the touchdown coming with less than 30 seconds left in the game to take the lead.

A blocked field goal at the end of regulation against the Packers and Chicago’s defense not stopping Minnesota’s offense in overtime have robbed Williams’ of what should be back-to-back wins which were orchestrated by the rookie quarterback. The Bears will now on a short week play arguably the best team in the NFL, the Detroit Lions, on the road after Detroit has won their last nine games in a row and have beaten their last two opponents by a total of 64 points. It is because of Chicago’s current struggles paired with Detroit’s current success that leave many to believe that Thursday’s game will be an easy victory for the Lions.

Although Chicago has played their previous two opponents tough by losing by a total of four points, many analysts believe that it could be a difficult day for Caleb Williams, given the talent of the Lions’ defense. Despite Detroit’s defensive rankings, the Bears’ rookie quarterback played extremely well against a third ranked Minnesota defense on Sunday. If the rookie quarterback continues to progress the way that he has over the team’s recent two losses, Thursday’s game on Thanksgiving could be a closer than expected contest.

With significant odds going against the Bears, It could be Williams’ moment to finally get his team a win by his own doing and overcoming the mistakes of others. A upset win over the dominant Lions on Thanksgiving would go down in NFL Thanksgiving history as arguably one of the most surprising upsets ever. Furthermore, if Caleb Williams has an elite-level performance against arguably the best defense in the NFL in front of a national audience, it would put to rest any questions on whether or not Chicago made the right decision drafting him first overall.

Imagine a scenario where Caleb Williams throws for 300 yards and multiple touchdowns against the Lions, including a game-winning touchdown pass in the final minute of the contest to lead to a Bears’ win to snap their losing streak. Fans locally will say that the team finally has their franchise quarterback, while nationally, NFL fans and casual observers will remember William’s performance. Having a standout performance on Thanksgiving is heightened so much more because of the amount of people watching who aren’t traditional football fans.

Caleb Williams can easily become a Thanksgiving hero similar to other memorable players

If Williams has a memorable performance on Thursday against the Lions, there is a strong likelihood that he is remembered for years to come and in consistency mention in NFL Thanksgiving history. Given the circumstances leading up to the game, an upset victory by the Bears where Caleb Williams leads a game-winning touchdown drive or has a prolific passing day, it is very easy for the game to go down in Thanksgiving lore as a top moment. There are plays and players who have had a lesser impact from a career standpoint that get remembered solely because of what they did on Thanksgiving, including a former journeyman running back for Chicago.

In 1980, the Bears played the Lions on Thanksgiving, in a game that went to overtime following a Vince Evans touchdown run as time expired to tie the game at 17. In the first ever contest to go to overtime on Thanksgiving, kick returner Dave Williams ended the game as he returned the opening kickoff in overtime for a 95-touchdown to win it for Chicago. Williams played in the NFL for over six seasons and served mostly in a backup running back role, but is one of the first players mentioned when memorable NFL highlight are shown on Thanksgiving.

A legendary player Williams could draw comparisons too if he has an elite-level performance on Thanksgiving is Hall of Fame linebacker Lawerence Taylor, who single-handedly led the New York Giants to victory over the Lions back in 1982. Down 7-0 at halftime, Taylor recorded a quarterback pressure that forced a interception, forced a fumble in Lions’ territory, and had a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown as New York won the game 13-6. Although Caleb Williams is a quarterback and not a linebacker, he has the potential to dominant and take over a game the same way the Giants’ Hall of Fame linebacker did over 42 years ago.

Williams has a chance on Thanksgiving to solidify him as a memorable Bears’ player, especially in just first year in the league and as a promising NFL star if he turns in a standout performance against the Lions. The way he has performed under offensive coordinator Thomas Brown over the past two games gives promise that the rookie quarterback can continue to play at high level against one of the league’s best defenses. A Bears’ win generated by Caleb Williams on Thanksgiving would be something remember for decades because of it happening on the special holiday with the whole country watching.

