Playing for an offensive guru in Ben Johnson certainly drew a lot of players to the Chicago Bears in free agency. But so did the prospect of playing for a team with Caleb Williams at quarterback.

Williams’ rookie season didn’t pan out how fans and pundits were hoping for after being the first overall pick in 2024. However, he showed plenty of potential for a higher ceiling. Now being coached by Johnson, the expectation is that Williams takes a major leap forward in 2025.

Every player that has joined the Bears in the early offseason sees the vision. They understand exactly how good he could be under center. For a player like center Drew Dalman, who signed a three-year, $42 million contract, the opportunity to play with Williams was too tantalizing to pass up, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score.

“It’s exciting to be able to work with a player like that,” said Dalman. “And I’m really excited to learn from him, as well as doing everything I can to help him and take things off his plate so that he can do the things that he does best.”

Chicago Bears offense sings Caleb Williams praises

Olamide Zaccheaus is one of the newest playmakers to join the Bears. After a 45-catch, 506 yard and three touchdown performance with the Washington Commanders, Zaccheaus signed a one-year deal with Chicago. Catching passes from Williams certainly crossed his mind before he put his name on the dotted line.

“The biggest thing I think is the mental aspect of it for any young quarterback, especially Caleb,” Zaccheaus said. “He has all the talent that you need to be a top-tier quarterback in the league, so a lot of it is just going to be the mental aspect of it. You know, kind of just slowing the game down.”

For Williams to truly be successful, the Bears knew they needed to bolster their offensive line. They did so in a big way by trading for Joe Thuney. The four-time Super Bowl champion is bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to Chicago. As he prepares to block for Williams, Thuney is excited to see how the quarterback prepares to succeed.

“See how they approach the day-to-day, the boring things that seem boring and repetitious, but they still attack them with the same intensity,” Thuney said. “And they just know the playbook inside and out and they really have such a passion for the game. I’m just excited to work with Caleb. I’ve heard great things about him and just ready to get going.”

The two-time defending All-Pro guard has bought into the Williams hype. After admiring from afar, Thuney now understands the gravity of being Williams’ teammate.

“I’m really looking forward to playing with him,” Thuney said. “He’s such a talented player, and I’m excited to be part of the offense and do what I can.”

Don’t forget the defense

Veteran Grady Jarrett has already said that Williams played a role in him coming to the Chicago Bears. A 10-year NFL veteran, he wanted to go somewhere with a clear franchise quarterback in place. And he found a player in the rise on Williams on a growing Bears team.

Next to him on the line will be Dayo Odeyingbo. Coming over from the Indianapolis Colts, Odeyingbo signed a three-year, $48 million contract with the Bears. As he prepares to line up across from Williams in practice, Odeyingbo understands the amount of athleticism Williams brings to the gridiron.

“He’s elusive,” Odeyingbo said. “He’s hard to get, but you know he can create plays with his feet, create plays with his arm. He’s not just going to go down after one tackler. He’s going to try to make you miss, try to extend the play and that can be big. So obviously he still has a lot to learn, still a young guy, but you can see the immense amount of potential and, you know, where he is going.”

Under Johnson, the Bears are set to look a lot different in 2025. However, all eyes will be on returning quarterback Williams. How he goes is how Chicago will fare. And everyone on the roster is prepared to ride or die with Williams.

