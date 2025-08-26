Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams has underreported story pop up

The issues with Caleb Williams running the Chicago Bears offense in the presnap and throwing the ball with accuracy in training camp have been well-documented. As seen in preseason games against the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the second-year quarterback has had an up-and-down August.

During an appearance on 670 The Score’s “Mully & Haugh Show” Tuesday morning, Clay Harbor noted that he’s seen Williams make substantial progress through training camp.

Caleb Williams is starting to look like a veteran QB

“This guy has been progressing,” Harbor said. “He’s been progressing pre-snap. I see him calling ‘opposite opposite.’ That’s when he runs towards a guard bubble. You got a three-tech over. Now you want to run to the shade. Okay, there’s just different things that he’s picking up that veteran quarterbacks do. He’s getting the ball out quicker. The timing, the rhythm, all that.

“You kind of see coming together. Yes, it’s not perfect yet, but you can kind of feel it now, I think. You can feel this guy coming into his own. You can feel that he’s getting better and he’s starting to build confidence. And I think a lot of these guys are going to build confidence to him.”

The Chicago Bears game plan will be easier than training camp

With all of the information thrown Williams’ way in head coach Ben Johnson’s first season with the team, Harbor thinks the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft has shown what he needed to in terms of progress, because the idea of perfection was unrealistic.

Harbor believes that things will become easier during the regular season when the Bears install a particular game plan against an opponent, comparing training camp to more of learning a book versus reading an article before Chicago plays the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

Harbor’s narrative is one that has been underreported in August. There haven’t been many eyewitness accounts of Williams beginning to see the game and read a defense like a veteran quarterback would.

That’s a promising sign for Williams before his second season in the league.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears officially give up on 2023 3rd round pick Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE