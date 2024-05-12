REPORT: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams shows 1 familiar problem Justin Fields has during rookie minicamp

The Chicago Bears changed the name at the quarterback position this offseason, but some things remain the same after rookie minicamp this weekend. Caleb Williams has one aspect of his passing game he’ll need to improve before the start of the regular season.

Justin Fields couldn’t throw the ball over the middle

The main reason the Bears needed to move on from Justin Fields was because he struggled as a passer. One area he struggled with in particular was that Fields was terrible at throwing the ball over the middle of the field.

Dan Wiederer with the Chicago Tribune wrote that Fields was criticized for being hesitant to throw across the middle of the field:

“Fields is seen as overly hesitant on throws across the middle and suffering from what one league source labeled ‘delayed vision’—not getting his eyes to open targets with proper timing and rhythm and instead allowing defensive backs added time to react,”

Williams had a similar issue during rookie minicamp.

Chicago Bears rookie QB has a familiar problem

According to Nicholas Moreano with CHGO Sports, Williams missed several passes over the middle of the field:

“Williams had an overthrow in the back middle portion of the end zone. Williams tried to target the same area of the end zone again, but the pass went out of bounds… Williams was nearly intercepted in the middle portion of the end zone”

I want to share some observations from Day 2 of Bears rookie minicamp. I'll start off by saying that it was difficult to actually watch the practice, especially since the team held all of the 7-on-7s on the field furthest from the media. With that said, I still was able to… — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) May 12, 2024

Caleb Williams is coachable

Williams will need to improve throwing over the middle during the Bears’ next series of practices starting on May 20. Fortunately for the Bears, Moreano pointed out that Williams seems coachable:

“Caleb Williams worked on his play action rollout with quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph. For the drill, Joseph would direct Williams where to throw while he was in the middle of his rollout. Williams misfired on one of the attempts. Joseph went over and talked to Williams and coached him on the mistake. On the next rep, Williams put the ball right where it needed to be.”

One has to remember this was Williams’ second practice in the NFL. However, he’s already been named the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. He will be held to a higher standard than most rookies.

