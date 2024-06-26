Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams already called out over sensitive issue by Week 1 defensive star

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has ignited controversy in the NFL before he was drafted. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson was worried that Williams would bring his USC “Hollywood” attitude into the Bears locker room. A defensive star on the Tennessee Titans recently called out Williams on a sensitive topic.

Caleb Williams was called out for his nails earlier this spring

As previously discussed on CCS, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay and former Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley have ripped on Williams for painting his nails. Beasley compared Williams’ fingernail painting to pedophilia:

“Yo it’d be different if we weren’t living in a world that is trying to make it ok for a boy to just be a girl all the sudden. Or a cat or a dog. In a world where they are trying to normalize pedophilia. Handing out awards for courage for pretending to be something you’re not. I’m trying to raise kids in a world that is getting more confusing every day. Do what you want but stop promoting the s*** like it’s admirable.”

Williams has explained several times why he paints his nails. He does it to relax before games, express himself, and pay tribute to his mother, who has worked as a nail technician.

NFL players participate in a violent sport, and many take great pains to make themselves appear as masculine as possible. Defenders who play the Bears this season will use any advantage to get into Williams’ head. That means he’s going to hear about his more feminine choices in attire and accessories.

Chicago Bears Week 1 opponent calls out Williams

Two-time All-Pro defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons of the Titans is choosing to take a cheap shot at Williams. During his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Simmons said he plans to mock Williams for painting his nails during their Week 1 matchup. It’s something Williams heard in college.

“Painted nails. I cannot wait to say that to him. It’s going to be one of those games,” Simmons said.

Those nails are connected to the hands of a player who could become the most lethal quarterback in Bears history. Simmons better hope his taunts don’t become the juice that causes Williams to lock in against the Titans.

