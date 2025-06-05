Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson: Caleb Williams isn’t ready for ‘prime time’ yet

The Chicago Bears offense made significant strides on Wednesday, completing a 90+ yard drive for a touchdown during their two-minute drill. Head coach Ben Johnson was mostly pleased by what he saw from second-year quarterback Caleb Williams on the drive, noting that he was ready for the moment.

Williams did get away with what would have been sacks in the regular season during the explosive drive. He was nearly intercepted by safety Jonathan Owens twice. But still, Williams showed poise and mastered the huddle and pre-snap routine before making high-pressure throws.

It was back to earth for Williams on Thursday, the final day of mandatory minicamp.

Caleb Williams ended mandatory minicamp on a low note

Per Sean Hammond and Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, Williams ended an end-of-game situational drill with an interception over the middle of the field, a spot on the gridiron that has been especially hard for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft to throw a pass into without a defender ending up with the ball.

“Then on Thursday, when a similar end-of-game situational period ended with a Williams interception over the middle on a chaotic play, Johnson acknowledged the discombobulated nature of the play and the work-in-progress state of the offense,” per the CT report. “(Williams’ scrambling pass back across his body to Cole Kmet sailed high and was picked by Tyrique Stevenson.)”

The Chicago Bears aren’t ready for prime time

Johnson told the media after practice that Williams and the Bears were not ready for “prime time” football yet.

“We’re not ready for prime time yet,” Johnson said. “I think that was loud and clear over the last three weeks of play. But that’s to be expected as well. We knew that was going to happen. We’ll look to take advantage of training camp to tighten the screws up and be ready to go for Week 1.”

The Bears have voluntary practices next week before the dead period officially begins. Then Williams, Johnson, and the offense have a week or so at the end of July and all of August to sort out issues with the huddle, pre-snap, accuracy, and decision making.

Chicago’s offense has made good progress, but they’re far away from being a finished product.

