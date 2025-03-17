The Chicago Bears were steadfast in improving their offensive line, trading for veterans Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. Because of that, the likelihood of guard Teven Jenkins returning to Chicago has become much slimmer.

Jenkins is set to earn a hefty contract on the open market. With Thuney set to be a free agent after 2025, the Bears may be more inclined to satisfy that contract need. Furthermore, the money Jenkins is poised to make would be much higher than what the team is prepared to pay a swing guard.

Still, Jenkins has plenty out suitors outside of Chicago in free agency. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report argues the Seattle Seahawks or New England Patriots may be best suited for Jenkins’ services.

“The Seattle Seahawks would be a great landing spot for Jenkins. Seattle’s offensive line was a liability in 2024, and the Seahawks need to protect new quarterback Sam Darnold,” Knox wrote.

“The Seahawks are also interested in Jenkins and are scheduled to meet with him on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.”

“The New England Patriots could also give Jenkins a starting opportunity,” Knox continued. “New England’s line was a mess last season, and protecting Drake Maye should be a priority.”

“Patriots assistant offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling also held the same position in Chicago last season.”

Teven Jenkins run with Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears initially selected Jenkins in the second-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He underwent a few position changes, moving from tackle to right guard and then left guard. And injuries almost immediately took Jenkins off the field upon arrival. Overall, the offensive lineman appeared in 45 games and started 38 of them during his four years in Chicago.

During the 2024 campaign, Jenkins made 14 starts, a new career-high. He impressed when on the field, earning a 75.4 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 18/135 guards. Jenkins excelled as a pass blocker, ranking 15/135 with a 75.8 grade. But his run block work wasn’t too shabby either, earning a 74.3 grade that ranked 20/135.

Those numbers have made Jenkins a coveted asset around the league in free agency. But the injury concerns are why he hasn’t signed yet. Any team that agrees to a deal with Jenkins is taking a gamble that his upside outweighs the red flags.

The Bears have already made their decision. While nothing is official until a deal is in place, Thuney and Jackson will be Chicago’s guards for what the team hopes is the foreseeable future.

Jenkins joins Seahawks or Patriots

Both the Seahawks and Patriots are in need of offensive line, making Jenkins’ addition a seamless fit. Seattle allowed Geno Smith to be sacked 48 times in 2024, fourth-most in the NFL. New England wasn’t much better, as Drake Maye was sacked 34 times, 13-most in the NFL.

For the Patriots, keeping Maye upright in the pocket will be crucial for their success. They’ve put all their eggs into his basket and are now trying to build the offense around Maye. Thus far, New England has added right tackle Morgan Moses and wide receiver Mack Hollins. The Patriots certainly have the cap space to sign Jenkins and would immediately implement him as a starter in the middle.

The Seahawks are undergoing a massive change on offense, as Sam Darnold will be the team’s quarterback in 2025. Seattle has brought in wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. But they’ve yet to address their offense line, making their meeting with Jenkins all the more important.

Point is, Jenkins will find a suitor in free agency. But if teams like the Seahawks and Patriots keep calling, the guard will inevitably leave the Bears.

