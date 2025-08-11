Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams having hard time putting passes ‘in reach’ of receivers

Monday was a bad practice for the Chicago Bears‘ offense.

On Sunday, Caleb Williams and the majority of the first-team offense and defense watched as the backups played the Miami Dolphins to a 24-24 tie at Soldier Field in their first preseason game. Before the game, Williams and receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze held an 87-play workout with head coach Ben Johnson.

Williams missed Odunze and Moore in the red zone during the routes on air workout.

On Monday, the first-round pick in the 2024 draft didn’t do better against defenders.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams had another bad practice

Per Zack Pearson of Bear Report, Williams made several “errant throws” that weren’t close to the hands of his talented receiver corps. His receivers didn’t seem to help him either.

“Quarterback Caleb Williams was not sharp, having a few errant throws that were out of reach for his receivers,” Pearson wrote. “He also had a few throws that felt like he was trying to do too much when scrambling out of the pocket. It would have been better to have just thrown them away rather than risk a potential turnover. But Williams wasn’t helped much by his receivers, either.

“DJ Moore had a few drops, including one on a wide-open crossing route in which he would have had 20 or so yards of green grass in front of him, and there was one from Colston Loveland down near the five-yard line that potentially could have been a score.”

Williams is becoming consistently erratic on the field. The reports coming from training camp have been humbling, and it’s curious why Ben Johnson is hiding his quarterback from taking snaps in live action during the preseason on games broadcast on the NFL Network.

Are the Bears hiding something?

