Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams made telling reaction to 2-INT practice

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had a rough day on Wednesday. During the two practices open to reporters at voluntary OTA practices this month, Williams has shown inconsistency and inaccuracy in throwing the ball.

Some growing pains are expected for the second-year quarterback working with his fourth offensive coordinator in the league. However, ball placement wasn’t supposed to be a worry when the Bears selected Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft as a clear favorite over Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye.

One of the changes new head coach Ben Johnson asked Williams to make this offseason had to do with his body language. He didn’t want Williams to pout when things didn’t go the offense’s way.

Caleb Williams had a telling reaction at Chicago Bears practice

It appears he took Johnson’s lesson to heart and had a strong reaction for the remainder of practice after gifting the defense the ball twice, per Clay Harbor.

“It wasn’t a perfect day for Caleb but what I liked was he did throw the interceptions earlier on in practice, ten you come back and you see him really lock in, come back with a couple of big completions,” Harbor told 670 The Score’s “Mully & Haugh Show” on Thursday.

“So, I love the way he came back, finished up practice through some great balls, and did finish on a hot streak there in seven-on-seven. There were no balls on the ground. So, there are ups and downs, but I did like how he came back and didn’t let that really affect him.”

The Bears are counting on Williams to be a leader in 2025. While not every pass he throws is going to be on target, Chicago’s offense needs to see him move on to the next play or drive during the season. Stopping the cycle of spiraling is another important skill for him to master in OTAs this spring.

