Caleb Williams’ immediate reaction to Chicago Bears’ dominant preseason win over Bills

With a number of troubling training camp performances, the Chicago Bears offense was out to prove the doubters wrong in their Week 2 preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills. While the starters only played a few series, they helped set the tone for what would be a dominating 38-0 victory.

Quarterback Caleb Williams played two series total, putting together a strong performance. He completed six-of-10 passes for 107 and a touchdown. Williams’ most impressive feat was leading Chicago down the field on a seven-play, 92-yard scoring drive. His 36-yard touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus had many around the NFL world seeing the vision when it comes to Williams.

Still, Williams knows there is still work to be done. The Bills were playing their second-string defense after all. But more importantly, head coach Ben Johnson has been preaching the importance of reps. Williams’ opening drive surely opened eyes. But if he truly wants to live up to his No. 1 pick potential, the quarterback understands consistency will be even more impressive, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

“To (go back) a month ago, I think I’ve grown a lot,” Williams said. “Now, my mindset is to keep growing. It’s been my mindset since I’ve been a little child, to keep growing. Where I see myself, I think the idea is to be able to handle every single thing that I can and everything that Ben says I should be able to handle. If that’s handling everything at the line, handling everything and taking things off of other people’s plates, that’s what it is. Being able to do that consistently over the next couple of years is important for me.”

Chicago Bears counting on Ben Johnson-Caleb Williams tandem

Johnson was hired predominantly due to his offensive acumen and ability to help Williams reach new heights. In turn, Johnson chose the Bears over a litany of other suitors largely due to the quarterback situation in place. In Chicago’s Week 2 preseason matchup, Johnson started to see just how strong Williams can be.

“He’s really been locked in,” Johnson said. “Anytime you’re a young player, there’s usually a couple of steps forward and one step back. And that’s really been the story of this training camp. He and I have been really open and honest about it as we’ve gone through. And he’s had some really good practices, and he’s had a couple where it’s not good enough.

“I thought the three days of practice we had this week and this game were the most he’s stacked up good days in a row right now. The challenge is going to be to keep pushing that direction.”

Whether or not Johnson plays his starters for the Bears’ preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs will be telling. Since he rested them Week 1, maybe he wants Williams and company to get a few more reps. But so close to the regular season, he could opt to just play things safe.

One thing is for certain though. Next time Williams steps on the field, he must continue to prove he can successfully commandeer Johnson’s offense and help the Bears march down the field.

