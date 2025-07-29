Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams had a rough day with pads on

Caleb Williams didn’t light up the Chicago Bears defense when the pads came on Tuesday morning.

Per multiple reports, the Bears went live tackling in drills for the first time in years during practice No. 6 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois.

The practice didn’t go smoothly with the offense, as head coach Ben Johnson kicked rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III out of a team drill after he lined up incorrectly for a play.

Caleb Williams had a rough day of practice

Per Zack Pearson of Bear Report, Williams had a good start to practice but struggled during team and the two-minute drill.

“The day started strong for Caleb Williams and the first team offense but as practice went on, it was very inconsistent,” Pearson wrote. I’m not worried, yet. Nor should anyone be. Ben Johnson has told us multiple times what the plan is and what their vision for how this is going to come together is.

The Bears had a three-and-out on their first drive in 11-on-11. During the two-minute drill, Williams did about as poorly as he could have leading the offense without throwing an interception.

“Here was the sequence in the two-minute drill to end practice for the first team,” Pearson wrote. “Situation: Down 28-23 at own 47 with :54 seconds left in the game….Throwaway, Incompletion, Sack, 4th and 15: Throw short of the sticks.

The Chicago Bears need the rookie mistakes to be in 2024

Not only did Williams take a bad sack in the series, but he also lacked situational awareness by not throwing the ball to at least the line to gain.

While Williams is getting better at handling his pre-snap duties, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said Williams needs to get better with his vision. In Year 2, Williams needs to know that he has to give his offense a chance on third and fourth down.

Taking sacks and throwing short of the sticks isn’t what the Bears expect out of the No. 1 pick from the 2024 draft.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears 2025: Montez Sweat looking for breakout with Dennis Allen’s defense Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE