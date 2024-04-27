Caleb Williams sends wild message to fellow Chicago Bears draft pick they won’t need him much

Caleb Williams tells Chicago Bears punter he will have a little work to do

Part of the reason why Caleb Williams was considered by many the best prospect in the draft and why the Chicago Bears drafted him at no.1 overall is because of his confidence. The Chicago Bears drafted a punter with the 122nd pick in the NFL draft. The new Chicago Bear punter Tory Taylor told reporters that Caleb Williams messaged him after he was chosen, saying he won’t be punting much.

Tory Taylor just told us that he's heard from Caleb Williams. The QB texted him and said: "Hey you're not going to punt much here". #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) April 27, 2024

The former Heisman Trophy winner has been part of plenty of controversy over his career already. Whether it’s painting his nails or just the way he carries himself, Caleb Williams has been criticized almost as much as he’s been praised. But many respected analysts have even gone as far as comparing him to Patrick Mahomes. The constant controversy could be viewed as a testament to just how high his expectations are as a prospect.

Should Caleb William’s “red flags” be cause for concern?

The Media have often criticized Caleb Williams for having a sort of “character” issue. One former NFL Scout didn’t hold back when speaking on Caleb Williams crying with his mom after a loss.

“I hated it. Hated it. He would scare the s— out of me if I was working for a team. Raw emotion is great, but Caleb’s thing? That was ridiculous to me. That threw up major red flags. You just lost a game in the middle of your f—ing season, and it was like your third loss in the Pac-12, and you went hugging on mommy and crying in mommy’s arms? It just seems really freakin’ weak and nuts.

I personally believe the reason many have doubts is because he is very different from your typical face of the franchise NFL quarterback. He is very expressive and doesn’t cater to the media, and I think that scares some people. How he stays true to himself and remains confident despite the constant criticism should be viewed as exciting for Chicago Bears fans. With all this being said, Caleb William’s game tape speaks for itself. He should be viewed as a generational talent.

