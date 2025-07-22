Caleb Williams has now entered his second season as the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears. Williams and all veteran players reported for training camp on Tuesday.

The 2024 first overall pick met with the media on Tuesday afternoon and revealed that he has set some major “personal goals” for himself in the 2025 season.

Caleb Williams on his 2025 goals: "I have self goals. Be the first 4K passer for the franchise, 70% completion percentage.. Going down the field and scoring points on drives. And, above all else, winning football games." pic.twitter.com/aVehEgLQ3r — Dave (@dave_bfr) July 22, 2025

Caleb Williams wants to become the first 4, 000 yard passer in Chicago Bears history

Williams told the media in Tuesday’s press conference that his goals include becoming the first 4,000 yard passer in franchise history and to complete 70 percent of his passes during the season.

“Being the first 4,000 yard passer in Bears history, that is a goal of mine. 70 percent completion, that helps keep the team on the field and puts us in better positions. And other than that, go on the field and score the most points that we can with the drives that we have.”

#Bears QB Caleb Williams says a couple of his personal goals this season are to become the first 4,000-yard passer in franchise history and to complete 70% of his passes. (🎥 @fox32sports)pic.twitter.com/97Y8AnDGwS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 22, 2025

The Bears quarterback said that other than his personal goals, the other goal is very simple. “You gotta go win.” Williams said.

The Bears’ quarterback is under major pressure for the 2025 season

Williams had an up and down rookie campaign. The quarterback did struggle with his deep ball accuracy and did make some bad decisions during games, however he still showed plenty of promise. Williams shattered many Bears’ rookie passing records and had many impressive showings, especially in late fourth quarter situations.

Williams set the Bears up for multiple game winning drives, only for it to be ruined by bad coaching, a blocked field goal, and some defensive mistakes.

With new head coach Ben Johnson and a loaded group of weapons, Williams is expected to take a huge leap under center in 2025.

Another reason Williams is exxpected to take that leap is due to the improvement of the offensive line. With Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson, and Joe Thuney, the Bears should be able to protect their quarterback much better than last season.

The second-year quarterback has the tools to succeed this season, now its up to him to make it happen.

