Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams made his 2025 preseason debut during Sunday’s mauling of a win against the Buffalo Bills.

In just two drives, the second-year quarterback put on a show, exciting many Bears fans. Williams completed 6 passes on 10 attempts for 107 passing yards. Williams threw a 36 yard strike of a touchdown to Olamide Zaccheaus in the opening drive during the game.

Caleb Williams was electric during Sunday’s opening drive

What was most impressive about Williams was how sharp he looked. After reports of multiple bad practices during training camp, Williams put that all to rest. The Bears quarterback looked confident and collective during his two drives on Sunday.

Williams processed all his reads quickly, improved his footwork, and was very accurate with his throws. It was great to see Williams work with a clean pocket, thanks to the offensive line.

Williams has dealt with very harsh criticism from the media, in particular Collin Cowherd. The Fox Sports host has bashed Williams on multiple occasions since the start of training camp.

Collin Cowherd has finally given Caleb Williams some praise

On Monday’s episode of The Herd, Cowherd gave Williams huge praise by comparing him to a former legendary rival of the Bears.

Cowherd compared the Bears quarterback to Brett Favre. Cowherd explained that “you have to let him be a little bit of a gunslinger,” in regards to Williams’ play.

"I think Caleb Williams' comp, when I watch him, is a little Brett Favre. You've gotta let him be a little bit of a gunslinger."@colincowherd reacts to the Bears QB's preseason debut in Ben Johnson's offense. pic.twitter.com/obolMAyACb — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 18, 2025

The Fox sports host also stated that Williams played like head coach Ben Johnson’s former quarterback, Jared Goff.

”He quarterbacked like Jared Goff. He got out of trouble, no negative plays, when he had a guy open he hit him”

It’s honestly hypocritical considering all of the times Cowherd has bashed not only Williams but the Bears as well.

However, this is clear evidence that Caleb Williams is proving the doubters wrong already. Hopefully, this continues when the regular season kicks off in less than three weeks.

