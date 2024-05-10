Caleb Williams is the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears as Matt Eberflus leaves no doubt

The Chicago Bears are opening up rookie minicamp on Friday afternoon at Halas Hall, kicking off the offseason program in what is already an exciting year. With the draft haul of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze as Top 10 picks, the excitement continues to build around the franchise.

On Friday, head coach Matt Eberflus met with the media ahead of practices and left no doubt as to any questions about Caleb Williams being the starting quarterback.

Here is what Eberflus said when asked about if there were any questions as to whether or not Caleb Williams will be the starter:

“No conversation,” Eberflus said. “He’s the starter.”

Eberflus went on to praise Williams as a person even more in the press conference.

“I’ve said it before: you can really tell he’s comfortable in his own skin and he is who he is,” Eberflus said. “His personality starts. His light comes out from the inside. You can certainly feel that energy. He’s a 1-plus-1-equals-3 guy. He’s an enhancer. He’s a guy that brings out the best in people. You can certainly feel that in him within five minutes of meeting him.”

It SHOULD be an easy decision for Matt Eberflus and Caleb Williams

This is a no-brainer. Anyone who thought Caleb Williams would be battling out Tyson Bagent for the starting job is just day dreaming at this point. There was no chance that would happen.

The Bears made their choice with Williams months ago and it got to the point where they begin the very first installment of the playbook with Williams before he was even drafted. Now, Williams gets to take his talents to the field in rookie minicamp and begin the next steps.

This also means that Caleb Williams will get the first-team reps throughout the offseason, not having to worry about beating out anyone else, like Justin Fields did. When the Bears took Fields, they had both Andy Dalton and Nick Foles here to compete and although Fields was the best quarterback in training camp, Dalton won the job.

While it may seem like a no-brainer, it was smart for Eberflus to come out and answer that question with conviction and leaving no doubt or questions to arise at any point. Let the offseason fun continue on.

