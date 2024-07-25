Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had a rough day on Thursday–at least during the 11-on-11 period. He turned the ball over multiple times on sessions when the team should have easily converted a field goal.

Montez Sweat caused a fumble

As previously discussed on CCS, defensive end Montez Sweat apologized to Williams after he stripped the ball from him. According to Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic, the fumble happened during the 11-on-11 period, and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker scooped the ball up. The play happened on the second 11-on-11 drive.

The Chicago Bears offense struggled during “team” periods

The first period went poorly for Williams and the offense. The Bears were forced to punt, and then Williams threw an interception to end the drive that started in a favorable position for the offense:

The Bears defense handled Williams and the offense in the situational drill: end of half, 50 seconds remaining, one timeout, first-and-10 on the 50. Coach Matt Eberflus said the goal is a touchdown, but you’d take the field goal. The defense forced a quick three-and-out in the first series, while rookie punter Tory Taylor responded with a punt that was downed near the 6-yard line. Safety Kevin Byard concluded the second matchup in the situation with an interception of Williams, though he appeared to be going out of bounds. Williams completed his first two passes for short gains before a false start turned a third-and-4 into a third-and-9. He scrambled to his left on third down before Byard picked off his pass near the sideline.

Caleb Williams needs to catch up

The Bears only needed a first down and some change to get into field range. It’s troubling Williams and the offense were unable to accomplish that goal twice at this point in training camp. On Friday, the pads come on.

Without pads, this portion of training camp is more of a passing camp, as Andy Reid likes to call it, and it favors the offense.

Williams is starting behind. Can he catch up soon?

