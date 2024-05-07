New Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is wasting little time

The new face of the Chicago Bears franchise Caleb Williams is already making moves to ensure success in the upcoming NFL season. Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet confirmed that Williams has scheduled multiple throwing sessions with his new targets. Thanks to Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears front office, Williams will have plenty of offensive weapons to train and spend time with.

The Chicago Bears have gone all in on Caleb Williams and will be expected to perform just about right out of the gate. The pressure on Caleb Williams to be a top-tier NFL quarterback is perhaps comparable to any player ever to be drafted into the NFL. But despite this, and the constant talk of “red flags”, Bears fans should be hopeful knowing he is keeping a cool head. The pressure never seems to be too much for him and he’s making good choices acquainting himself with his fellow teammates.

Caleb Williams likely will have no problem working with the Chicago Bears’ weapons.

It’s been quite the impressive off-season for Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears. Obtaining multiple weapons through trades and the draft to help Caleb Williams excel in his first season. Keenan Allen is a Pro-Bowl-level talent at wide receiver that the Chicago Bears managed to add for only a fourth-round pick. While Allen is on the older side his experience playing at a high level in the NFL for so long could prove invaluable for Caleb Williams. Allen is also coming off a 1,200-yard season, so it’s clear he can still be an important piece to any offense

I would imagine that Rome Odunze will also be pleased playing alongside Caleb Williams. The two had already worked out with the Chicago Bears prior to the draft and seemed to have already formed some type of connection. Not to mention DJ Moore, a receiver returning to the Chicago Bears who will still have a big role in the offense. With a talented quarterback and multiple weapons, Bears fans should be in store for some explosive offense next season.

