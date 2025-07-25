Chicago Bears coach criticized Caleb Williams’ vision

The Chicago Bears are fine with the offense taking baby steps in training camp.

On Friday, the Bears’ offense continued to struggle against defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s unit. Caleb Williams had an ugly time in the red zone drill, throwing back-to-back interceptions.

Too many footballs are ending up on the grass instead of in a receiver’s arms. That’s not a promising sign for an offense that head coach Ben Johnson wants to have completing 70% of its passes in the regular season.

The Chicago Bears are happy with Caleb Williams’ improvement

Following Friday’s practice, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle told the media that Williams is making his biggest improvement in running the offense in the pre-snap. However, Doyle admitted that Williams has much to learn about how to play post-snap and criticized how the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft is seeing the field.

“The biggest thing is with the pre-snap process,” Doyle said of Williams’ biggest improvement this summer, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “Feeding him a play call and getting in the huddle, getting in and out, communicating what he needs to with his teammates. He’s really working at it. That’s the biggest improvement I’ve seen. It’s all a progression.

“We’ve got to continue to get better post-snap and all those things with his vision and where the ball needs to go. But that’s the biggest thing — his ability to communicate to his teammates, his ability to get in and out of the huddle. And he’s working at it.”

Declan Doyle knows that better vision leads to completions

Doyle is planning to help Williams with his vision, especially in the red zone.

“We’re going to watch the tape with these guys this afternoon and clean up some of the intricate details of what we’re asking them in the red zone,” Doyle said. “It does get very precise down there as far as the spacing and the timing of concepts, and that takes work.

“It takes us putting these plays in and then across the board us getting comfortable both up front and at the skill positions with what we’re asking our guys to do.”

Williams is proud of not turning the ball over much as a rookie. He only threw six total interceptions in 2024, none of which were in the red zone.

While Williams might not take the risks in the regular season that he’s willing to take in training camp, the point still stands that the quarterback needs better vision in the red zone and seeing the field in general.

The problem isn’t just with throwing interceptions.

Chicago needs Williams to make completions in tight windows that result in touchdowns for the team to win more games in 2025.

For More Chicago Sports: Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Surprise Chicago Bears WR balling out at training camp Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE