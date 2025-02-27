As Ben Johnson joins the Chicago Bears, ensuring Caleb Williams develops into a franchise quarterback will be one of his primary goals. But it’ll be difficult for Williams to shine without a number of strong playmakers to get the ball due.

The Bears have invested heavily at wide receiver, trading for DJ Moore and drafting Rome Odunze. They also have tight end Cole Kmet who has shown flashes of brilliance at times. However, veteran receiver Keenan Allen is now set to hit free agency.

While he led the team with seven touchdown receptions, Allen’s debut in Chicago didn’t bring as many fireworks as the team and player were hoping. Which is why when he enters free agency, Moe Morton of Bleacher Report is predicting Allen to spurn the Bears for the Las Vegas Raiders.

“However, the Bears may look to expand Rome Odunze’s role in his second season and allow Allen to sign a sizeable contract with a receiver-needy team,” Morton wrote. “The six-time Pro Bowler could head back to the AFC West and sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, who hired his former wide receivers coach, Chris Beatty.”

“Las Vegas needs another wideout after trading Davante Adams, per his request, during the previous season,” Morton continued. “Allen can complement Jakobi Meyers; they can line up on the perimeter or in the slot. With tight end Brock Bowers’ versatility, the trio could be tough to cover in the passing game.”

Keenan Allen’s time with Chicago Bears

As Caleb Williams was set to become the Bears’ next starting quarterback, they wanted to get him some veteran receiving options. Chicago acquired Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers for a fourth-round pick.

While Allen did have those aforementioned seven touchdown grabs, he also had just 70 receptions for 744 yards. That may not look awful on the surface, but it was Allen’s lowest yardage since 2016. The 2024 season marked the second time Allen hasn’t made the Pro Bowl since 2017. The only other was 2022, when he only appeared in 10 games. And he still made only four fewer receptions.

However, the league at large is putting the blame on the Bears rather than Allen. The wide receiver has more than proven himself and is considered one of the best targets in the league.

Because of that Chicago won’t be the only team bidding for his services. The Raiders, with a clear need for playmakers themselves, make for one potential suitor. The Bears might hold some leverage, as he has spent a year with the team. But as Ben Johnson takes over, there could be some big changes to the wide receiver room.

How can Bears replace Allen

If Allen were to leave, the Chicago Bears would need to scramble to find his replacement. The only other receiver on the roster is former fourth-rounder Tyler Scott. But he only has 18 catches for 173 scoreless yards over his two years in Chicago.

The Bears have three picks in the top 50 and four in top 75 in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. While it seems likely the team will focus on the trenches early on, they have the draft capital to address their wide receiver need. The 2025 class is full of plenty of intriguing pass catchers. If you include dual-player Travis Hunter, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com’s latest Top 50 big board had five wide receivers on it. Another young stud alongside Moore and Odunze could be exactly what Chicago needs.

Or, they can go back to the well prioritize bringing in another veteran receiver. Allen was beneficial on the field due to his big body and red zone acumen. But he also knows how to succeed at the highest level and grow in the NFL. The Bears are a young team and could use some guidance in Johnson’s first season at the helm.

The free agent market is full of big name receivers such as Stefon Diggs, Tee Higgins and Amari Cooper. It would be quite the splash to bring any of them in. But there’s also more tier two players such as Marquise Brown and Mike Williams who could fit the billing. Johnson certainly knows how to spot receiver talent.

The Bears will first need to see what Keenan Allen’s decision is. If they could come to terms on an agreement, all of this is a moot point. But if he bounces for the Raiders or any team, Chicago must be prepared.

