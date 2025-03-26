‘Fleeced’: Chicago Cubs called out for Kyle Tucker trade amid Astros-Cam Smith news

The Chicago Cubs added some firepower to their offense this offseason when they traded with the Houston Astros for three-time All-Star Kyle Tucker. In exchange for Tucker, the Cubs sent the Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and, third baseman Cam Smith.

The risk for the Cubs in trading for Tucker is that he will become a one-year rental. He’s set to head into free agency after the season and could command anywhere from $300-700 million for his next contract.

The move would have made more sense if the Cubs had been willing to add Alex Bregman or another piece that would have made the team a World Series contender.

Cam Smith made the opening day roster

The trade for Tucker became more scrutinized this week when the Astros announced Smith had made the opening day roster.

As previously discussed on CCS:

“Smith destroyed the ball this spring, hitting .342/.419/.711 for an OPS of 1.129 and mashed four home runs in 15 games. These numbers made such an impression on manager Joe Espada and his staff that it helped to make their decision easy and inform Smith that he made the team.”

MLB fans call out the Chicago Cubs for a bad trade

“This kid is Special, intangibles through the rough, faith and a heck of a work ethic! @astros really fleeced the @Cubs,” wrote a fan.

“Better than the cubs considering we didnt get fleeced for a generational talent just for a regressing rental that wont even help yall beat Milwaukee in the division,” posted another.

“Cubs might’ve gotten fleeced again,” suggested a fan.

“Cubs getting fleeced is so typical,” wrote another.

“The Cubs got a top 5-7 overall player in the game. They got fleeced because a young kid had a hot spring & made a roster desperate for some pop? OK LOL,” posted a fan who doesn’t think Chicago made a bad deal.

“Dana fleeced the Cubs,” believes another.

