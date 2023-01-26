Can Hendrickson Guide Fire to MLS Playoffs?

After taking over at Soldier Field in 2021, Ezra Hendrickson had a tough first year as Chicago Fire head coach. However, the 2022 season is done and dusted, and Fire is looking ahead to an exciting 2023 MLS campaign.

Big Season Ahead for Fire

Most clubs have the same ambition in America’s top tier, with the playoffs being the priority for many. The 2023 season promises to be as thrilling as ever and will undoubtedly be worth tuning in for.

When a new manager arrives, it can take time for things to click into gear. Hendrickson took over for the start of the 2022 season after leaving the Columbus Crew assistant manager role in November 2021.

After a mediocre 2022 campaign, Hendrickson and his Chicago side are looking to kick on this year and secure a playoff berth. It will undoubtedly be challenging, but the Illinois outfit can find form and seal a top-seven finish.

Looking Back on 2022

Chicago made a solid start to their 2022 season, as they were unbeaten in their opening five games. Before a 1-0 loss at Orlando City in April, Fire beat DC United and Sporting Kansas City and drew with Inter Miami, Orlando, and Dallas.

However, things went rapidly downhill after the 3-1 home success over Kansas, as Hendrickson’s side failed to win any of the next ten MLS matches and claimed just one win in 12. A flurry of wins from July to August revived their slim playoff hopes, but inconsistency cost them dearly in the end.

Chicago finished 12th place in the Eastern Conference table, collecting 39 points from 34 matches. They were nine points behind Orlando, who took the final playoff spot in the Eastern section. Overall, Fire picked up ten wins, drew nine times, and suffered 15 defeats.

Can Fire Sneak into Playoffs?

A new season brings plenty of optimism, and Chicago is looking for a top-seven finish in the East in 2023. They have added a few new additions to the squad, with Jonathan Dean and Arnaud Souquet arriving. They also have some talented players, including former Liverpool man Xherdan Shaqiri. However, as covered by the official MLS website, a few star faces have left the club this winter, leaving a massive gap in the team.

𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗟 Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign Chicago Fire forward Jhon Durán for a potential fee of €20.4m 😳 pic.twitter.com/2PipL1Dg30 — Transfermarkt.co.uk (@TMuk_news) January 16, 2023

Chicago is undoubtedly an outsider going into the new season. Los Angeles is the favorite to retain their MLS Cup crown at 11/2, while Philadelphia Union and LA Galaxy are being tipped to have strong seasons. As for Fire, the bookies are offering around 75/1 for them to win the 2023 MLS Cup. Their one and only MLS Cup success came way back in 1998.

Chicago has a tough start to their 2023 season. Looking on Chicago Fire’s webpage, Hendrickson’s side welcomed New York City to Soldier Field on the opening weekend before traveling to Philadelphia in game two. Can they get off to a good start and make 2023 a year to remember?

