Can Jon Lester help recruit Xander Bogaerts?

David Ross, Jon Lester, and Mike Napoli have reportedly met with Xander Bogaerts to help recruit him to the Chicago Cubs

Winter meetings are underway in San Diego. Some teams have already landed upper-echelon players, such as Trea Turner and Justin Verlander. One team that has yet to make a move is the Chicago Cubs. Rumors have been swirling, but unfortunately for fans, that’s about it.

One name that keeps popping up in these rumors is Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts has spent the entirety of his 10-year career in Boston. With the Red Sox, he’s acquired two championships and four All-Star selections. According to Bruce Levine, some former Red Sox players with major ties to the Cubs have met with Xander Bogaerts. Tony Adracki revealed:

“Another source confirmed to Levine that the Cubs met with Bogaerts 10 days ago with Ross, first base coach Mike Napoli and former pitcher Jon Lester were among those that talked with Bogaerts and explained to the former Boston shortstop what it’s like playing on Chicago’s North Side.”

Xander Bogaerts was teammates with Lester, Ross, and Napoli in 2013. The young Bogaerts only appeared in 18 games that season, so hopefully, Jon Lester and his other former veteran teammates still have some influence on him. Before this meeting, it seems as though Bogaerts already had a small familiarity with the atmosphere of Wrigley Field.

Xander Bogaerts on watching the Cubs growing up. pic.twitter.com/hwj2QAV5Yt — Dingers: A Chicago Cubs Podcast (@Dingercubs) December 5, 2022

Hopefully, for the Cubs, their meetings and reputation have made an adequate impression on Bogaerts. With only 3 top shortstops left on the market, their efforts are sure to ramp up in the coming days of free agency.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE