After winning his first game as Notre Dame head coach, Marcus Freeman is staying positive on the rest of the season.

After a very tragic start to the season, Notre Dame was 0-2 for the first time since 2011. Marcus Freeman was the first coach in Notre Dame history to start his career with an 0-3 record. During that horrendous game against Marshall, Notre Dame’s starting quarter back Tyler Buchner was taken out of the game with a shoulder injury and will be out for the entire season.

Drew Pyne was set to start his first career game against the Cal Golden Bears. After a very difficult first half for Pyne and the Fighting Irish, Notre Dame came up on top winning 24-17 for their first win of the season.

Irish WIN ☘️ pic.twitter.com/oxGAbRzjYN — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 17, 2022

So what can we expect the rest of this year for the Irish? Well unfortunately you should not be expecting a premier bowl game from this team. The offense does not look like they can outscore a lot of teams this year. The defense is most likely going to be the reason that Notre Dame wins games this year.

Pyne did look more and more comfortable as the Cal game went on and in the 4th quarter he played quite well. But we do not know if he can continue this the rest of the year. With upcoming games against BYU, Clemson and USC, ND has some very tough opponents coming up this season.

A 7-5 record is going to be a safe bet for this team unfortunately, especially for a team that started the season ranked #5 in the country.

