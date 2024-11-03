Chicago Bears fans demand coach’s dismissal after blowout loss to Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals smelled blood in the water before their Week 9 contest against the Chicago Bears. The Cardinals pounced on the Bears early and didn’t look back in a 29-9 blowout win at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

The Bears entered Sunday’s game reeling from a last-second loss to the Washington Commanders on a Hail Mary pass. Several team captains publicly criticized decisions that head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron made in the 18-15 loss of the bye. Cornerback Tryique Stevenson missed the start of Sunday’s game due to his actions during the Hail Mary pass.

Eberflus and Waldron were adamant during the week that their focus was on beating the Cardinals in Week 9.

The Chicago Bears were awful on Sunday

Chicago’s offense was able to score on three field goals in the first half but struggled in the red zone and in the second half. The Cardinals went up 21-9 before the end of the second half thanks to a defensive lapse that allowed running back Emari Demercado to rush for a 53-yard touchdown with four seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Eberflus said during the broadcast that he told the team at halftime the score was 21-9 and that they had each other, and they needed to execute and compete. The speech didn’t appear to be effective, as the Bears would give up two more field goals and a safety in the second half. The offense didn’t put up a point.

The Bears were outgained 350-241 in total yards by the Cardinals, even though Chicago would run 70 offensive plays to Arizona’s 57.

Fans want Matt Eberflus fired

Bears fans took to social media to advocate for the team to fire Eberflus.

“I’m wondering if the Bears should give Matt Eberflus the Lane Kiffin treatment,” wrote a fan. “Or maybe the Herm Edwards treatment. Either way, I don’t know if he should be on the passenger list on the Bears plane tonight.”

“I need Matt Eberflus GONE come January 2025,” hopes one fan.

“Matt eberflus needs to be fired after this game. but knowing the bears organization, they won’t,” predicted one poster.

“Matt Eberflus lost the team last week it’s time for a new start,” suggested a fan.

“Leave Matt Eberflus in the middle of the desert and fly home,” wrote another.

“If Shane Waldron and Matt Eberflus aren’t fired tomorrow morning i’m done watching football,” threatened a fan.

The loss dropped the Bears to 4-4 on the season. Chicago will host the New England Patriots next Sunday. Eberflus is now 14-28 during his three seasons with the Bears.

The Bears went into their Week 7 bye with a three-game winning streak. The Bears have lost two straight off the bye.

