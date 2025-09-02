Carson Kelly becomes first Cubs player since 2016 with this accomplishment

After falling behind 6-1 through the first five innings, the Cubs steadily chipped away at the deficit with runs in the fifth, sixth, and eighth innings. Carson Kelly capped the comeback with a clutch two-run homer to tie the game late. A highlight-reel catch from Pete Crow-Armstrong helped keep things tight, and in the 10th inning, Kelly sealed the win with a walk-off single.

FLY THE W! Carson Kelly sends the @Cubs home with a #walkoff hit 💪 pic.twitter.com/Qm1AvXBmRy — MLB (@MLB) September 1, 2025

Jayson Hayward was the last Chicago Cubs player to hit a game-tying and walk-off hit in the same game

On September 4, 2016, the Cubs were playing the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field. Chicago trailed 2-1 going into the ninth and got a game-tying RBI hit from Jason Hayward. From there, Hayward again came up clutch in the 13th inning as he delivered a walk-off hit to send Chicago fans home happy with a 3-2 victory.