Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
Cubs

Carson Kelly becomes first Cubs player since 2016 with this accomplishment

Tyler KoerthBy 2 Mins Read
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, Carson Kelly
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs pulled off a wild Labor Day win on Monday, with Carson Kelly leading the charge in dramatic fashion. Kelly sparked a late comeback against the Atlanta Braves by launching a game-tying home run and later delivering the walk-off hit. In doing so, he became the first Cubs player since 2016 to record both a game-tying and a walk-off hit in the same game.

Carson Kelly delivered a game-tying home run and walk-off hit

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs

Sign up for our newsletter!

* indicates required

Intuit Mailchimp

After falling behind 6-1 through the first five innings, the Cubs steadily chipped away at the deficit with runs in the fifth, sixth, and eighth innings. Carson Kelly capped the comeback with a clutch two-run homer to tie the game late. A highlight-reel catch from Pete Crow-Armstrong helped keep things tight, and in the 10th inning, Kelly sealed the win with a walk-off single.

Jayson Hayward was the last Chicago Cubs player to hit a game-tying and walk-off hit in the same game

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs

On September 4, 2016, the Cubs were playing the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field. Chicago trailed 2-1 going into the ninth and got a game-tying RBI hit from Jason Hayward. From there, Hayward again came up clutch in the 13th inning as he delivered a walk-off hit to send Chicago fans home happy with a 3-2 victory.

Monday’s dramatic win was a crucial one in the standings. With Kelly playing the hero, Chicago not only completed a comeback but they also gained ground in the division race. The victory trimmed the Brewers’ lead to 5.5 games.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply