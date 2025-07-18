Chicago Cubs GM concerned about overpaying ‘significantly’ in trade market

The Chicago Cubs have exercised extreme patience in the trade market this summer. Despite needing extra arms amid multiple pitcher injuries and another strong bat for the bench, general manager Carter Hawkins explained why the Cubs haven’t pulled the trigger yet.

During an appearance on 670 The Score’s “Rahimi and Harris Show” on Friday, Hawkins told the hosts that any team looking to trade would have to “overpay significantly” for a key player.

Cubs president Jed Hoyer was hoping to make a move in June. However, with many teams still in the playoff hunt, good players might not become available until closer to the July 31 trade deadline.

Chicago entered the All-Star break with a 57-39 record, the second-best record in the National League, and owns a one-game lead over a pesky Milwaukee Brewers team for first place in the NL Central.

The Chicago Cubs believe they’re built for the World Series

Hawkins believes the current roster is built for the postseason.

“We have a good enough team to be an electric team that’s playing deep into October,” Hawkins said. “To do that, we have to stay healthy, we have to do the little things … We know we have the talent. We don’t have to get lucky. We just have to play really, really well.”

Chicago’s goal remains to win a World Series.

“The mission statement is certainly not 90 wins,” Hawkins said. “It’s try to win every game, it’s try to win a World Series.”

The Cubs are set to begin the second half of the season against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at Wrigley Field. Chicago could help their chances of landing a starting pitcher by winning the three-game series over the Red Sox, who have a pitcher the Cubs are keeping their eye on in the trade market, Lucas Giolito.

