Notre Dame makes announcement after starter suffered injury in UTV accident

The July 4th holiday weekend turned into a nightmare for a Notre Dame starter before his sophomore season.

Offensive lineman Charles Jagusah suffered a torn pec last August, forcing him to miss the entire regular season. He made a return to the field in the Fighting Irish’s win over Penn State in the College Football Playoff semifinal and played in the CFP national championship loss to Ohio State.

The Irish were expecting Jagusah to start at right guard in the upcoming season. However, a UTV accident in Wyoming on Saturday could force the team to find another starter in training camp this summer.

Per an announcement by the Irish’s PR team, Jagusah had to have surgery to repair a fracture of his left humerus.

“Sophomore OL Charles Jagusah was injured in a UTV accident in Wyoming on July 5th,” the Irish posted on X. “He has undergone surgery to repair a fracture of his left humerus. The initial prognosis is favorable, and he will return to campus early this week for further evaluation and continued care.”

Fortunately, the prognosis is favorable, but it appears unlikely that he will recover in time for the team’s biggest tests of the season against Miami on Aug. 31 and Texas A&M on Sept. 13.

Per OurLads, six-foot-six, 330-pound sophomore Chris Terek is listed as the No. 2 right guard behind Jagusah.

The Irish were already dealing with significant preseason injury issues. Pass rusher Jordan Botelho suffered a pectoral injury during a workout off campus in June.

