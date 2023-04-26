Chase Claypool sheds light on first full season with the Chicago Bears

We are just a little over 24 hours away, as we creep into the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago Bears fans across the nation have spent hours debating, watching film, and creating mock drafts as April 27th approaches. Tomorrow, we find out who’s next in line to put on the Chicago colors.

Last NFL season, GM Ryan Poles decided to make a trade in which the Bears gave up their second-round pick in 2023 for former Notre Dame standout and former Pittsburgh Steeler, Chase Claypool. At the time, many wondered how valuable that pick would end up being. It’s essentially a first-round pick at this point sitting at 32 overall, and numerous media members have now blasted Bears for this move.

However, hindsight is 20/20 and what’s done is done. Chase Claypool is now a member of the Chicago Bears and as he enters his first full season with the team, he’s excited for what the future will bring. He recently spoke with Rachel Steinberg of Independent.com about the upcoming season.

“Sometimes it can take a shorter time or a longer time, but now I think having a full off-season with the Bears and then being able to play a full season with them is going to be a really great opportunity.”

Chase Claypool only caught one touchdown last year, which was a major drop-off from his previous few in the league. Granted he was playing in Pittsburgh with an old Ben Roethlisberger and a stacked wide receiver room. Now he’s focused on fully transitioning to a new QB and a new playbook in Chicago.

“The playbook was completely different; the weather wasn’t the greatest. It was an adjustment, but I think knowing those things we’re going to be just fine next year.

With the addition of DJ Moore and Robert Tonyan, the passing attack is already looking like it could be better in 2023-24. Justin Fields needs to put it all together as a passer, but he also needs time in the pocket to do so. Tons of factors go into an offense working smoothly, but one of the main reasons last year was the lack of pass catchers. It seems to be addressed now.

What a catch by Chase Claypool‼️ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/EgtOFKLEO0 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 10, 2021

Chase Claypool needs to have a big year, or at least an improved one in order for this offense to reach its full potential. He’s the big target on the outside that has a chance to complement Moore and Mooney in a perfect way. Like I mentioned earlier Fields has to get him the ball, but Claypool also needs to work on his route running and using his huge frame to body smaller defenders.

Claypool will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season, so his play during this upcoming season will be a good measuring stick on what his extension may or may not look like. Here’s to hoping he can turn it around for the Bears.

