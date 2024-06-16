Former Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool is blossoming with Bills; away from Luke Getsy, Justin Fields

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane made a confusing move this offseason when he signed former Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool. Ironically, the Bills needed Claypool for depth at receiver after they traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in their bid to make the 2024 version of the Bills less selfish.

Claypool wasn’t known for being a team player in Chicago. Claypool’s time with the Bears ended shortly after he complained that the coaching staff wasn’t putting him in a position to succeed. (In retrospect, Claypool had a point, as the Bears would fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and trade quarterback Justin Fields after the season.) The Bears would trade him to the Miami Dolphins to finish out the rest of his rookie contract.

Not many NFL teams were interested in giving Claypool another chance for the 2024 season—the Saskatchewan Roughriders added Claypool to their exclusive negotiation list. Fortunately for Claypool, he found work with the Bills.

The Buffalo Bills like where Chase Claypool is at

Per Matthew Fairburn and Tim Graham with The Athletic, Claypool’s teammates like where he’s at during OTAs. Funny enough, many of Claypool’s highlight plays this spring noted by beat reporters during media availability have been on throws from former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky:

Mitchell Trubisky leaned heavily on Chase Claypool during the team portion of practice. “He’s a big body who can run very fast,” Allen said of Claypool. “He’s been making plays downfield for us and seems like he’s very bought-in to the system right now and vibing with the guys. “Being in his position and what he’s done throughout his career, there’s been some pretty high highs and some pretty low lows. He’s got the right mindset right now. He’s coming out and he’s working extremely hard. Guys understand that and see that. He’s doing the little things right right now.”

As a second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020, Claypool’s natural talent is undeniable, but his mental aptitude hasn’t always matched those physical gifts.

Former Chicago Bears WR Claypool is on a mission in Buffalo

Per an article in May by ESPN, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Claypool is on a “mission” this year to “reclaim what he once was.” The Bills think he’s been a good addition this offseason:

“[Claypool’s] very focused, he’s working extremely hard day in and day out,” McDermott said. “… Very impressed with his day-to-day approach, true pro, high character, smart player, and he’s been a good addition to our team.”

Claypool has been the most consistent Bills receiver this spring

Per Matt Parrino with New York Upstate, Claypool has been the “most consistent” receiver on the Bills during OTAs:

Claypool has been the Bills’ most consistent receiver during OTAs and is setting the stage for what should be a run at the 53-man roster.

Claypool will have to continue to show his best stuff past the honeymoon stage with the Bills if he wants a chance to revive his career. For whatever reason, the Bears couldn’t get the best of him.

